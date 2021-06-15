As temperatures climb into the 80s, a cold glass of lemonade can be a refreshing beverage. In July, lemonade stands all around Greeneville and Greene County will be providing just that while also benefitting the local Isaiah 117 House.
July 17 has been set as the day designated for lemonade stands to raise funds for the nonprofit organization that provides a safe, comfortable place for children who have been removed from an unsafe home environment to stay while they await placement in a foster home.
The fundraising effort can involve interested volunteers of all ages including families, individuals, church groups, and anyone who wants to help, said Gwyn Southerland, program coordinator for the local Isaiah 117 House. She said it is an ideal way for children to get involved.
“A lot of times youth groups and other groups of kids want to know how they can help the kids that come through the Isaiah 117 House, and this is the perfect way for them to get involved with a lemonade stand or a bake sale,” Southerland said.
Southerland asked that individuals or groups let her know of their plans to have a lemonade stand or bake sale. As July 17 approaches, locations can be publicized to let people know where they can get a sweet treat or refreshing drink that helps local children in need.
Southerland said pandemic-related safety precautions were implemented in last year’s drive-thru-based fundraising efforts, and after great success, much of those operations will continue.
“We set it up as a drive-thru, and we had our baked goods individually packaged, and it just turned out great. We raised over $7,000 in the middle of the pandemic, and that was overwhelming,” she said. “We learned a lot, and we thought this is just how we should do it, pandemic or not. It might be a little different from last year, but it worked so well so it will be similar this year. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”
The Isaiah House opened in November 2019, about a year after the first meeting of a local group to learn about the regional nonprofit organization. The Isaiah 117 House was founded by Rhonda Paulson in Carter County after she and her husband became foster parents and saw a need for a comfortable, safe place for children to await placement rather than sitting in an office for what can be several hours.
The Greeneville Isaiah 117 House features separate bedrooms for boys and girls, a spacious kitchen, a living room and a small seating area, all brightly decorated and inviting. A storage area, with dozens of different supplies, toys and books all neatly organized, also brought many compliments from those touring the house when it opened.
For more information or to tell Southerland of developing plans for a lemonade stand on July 17, call Southerland at 552-8469 or email her at gwyn@isaiah117house.com.