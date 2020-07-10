Lemonade stands will be set up in several locations on Saturday around the county to benefit the Isaiah 117 House.
The lemonade stands will raise funds for the local Isaiah 117 House, which provides a safe, comfortable place for children to stay who are awaiting placement in a foster home after being removed from an unsafe home environment.
Lemonade stands are scheduled at different times and periods during the day.
Four stands will open at 10 a.m.: Still Hollow Farm, open until 4 p.m.; 1509 Sun Valley Drive, open until 3 p.m.; Lowe’s of Greeneville until it sells out, and at 105 Magnolia Drive until noon.
Stands that will be operated from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. include ones at Emma James Boutique, Reformation Lutheran Church parking lot, Brolin & Bailey boutique, Paisley Peach Trading Company, Michelle and Company and H&S, Asbury United Methodist Church, Baileyton Antique Mall and outside the Rice Box restaurant.
A stand will be open at Creamy Cup from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Stands will also be set up at the Capital Theatre for the 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. shows of “Godspell” by the Greeneville Theatre Guild.
The idea for the lemonade stand benefit came from a question that Gwyn Southerland, program coordinator for the local Isaiah 117 House, has been asked numerous times and the effort to find a fundraising idea that could be done while allowing social distancing called for by health and governmental officials during the coronavirus pandemic.
The local Isaiah 117 House opened in November, about a year after the first meeting of a local group of people to learn about the regional nonprofit organization. The Isaiah 117 House nonprofit was founded by Rhonda Paulson in Carter County after she and her husband became foster parents and saw a need for a comfortable, safe place for children to await placement rather than sitting in an office for what can be several hours.
The Greeneville Isaiah 117 House features separate bedrooms for boys and girls, a spacious kitchen, a living room and a small seating area, all brightly decorated and inviting. A storage area, with dozens of different supplies, toys and books all neatly organized, also brought many compliments from those touring the house when it opened.