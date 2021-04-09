Terry Leonard, a retired local businessman, industrialist and key leader in local economic development for many years, died Tuesday.
Leonard, who was 83, remained active following his retirement in an advisory role with Leonard Associates, a holding company specializing in manufacturing and real estate development which he established in 1983. The company is now led by sons Bob and Watson Leonard.
"We talked every day about business," said Bob Leonard.
A Greeneville native, Leonard established and managed a successful local men’s clothing store called The Men’s Shop in 1963 at age 24.
In the 1970s he became involved as an individual in local real estate development, working with the late Dr. L.E. Kilday, a leading local real estate developer for decades, and expanded into manufacturing in the 1980s.
‘HE GAVE A LOT OF HIMSELF'
Prior to the creation of the Greene County Partnership in 1993, the Economic Development Board of Greene County and the Greene County Foundation took leading roles in local industrial recruitment.
Leonard was a longtime member of both organizations, including service as chairman of the Economic Development Board from 1984 until 1992, and he was active on the Greene County Partnership board of directors for many years after the Partnership was established through a merging of the Economic Development Board and three other local economic development-related entities.
Greeneville Mayor W. T. Daniels said Leonard received no compensation for his time with the Economic Development board but did it because "he really cared for Greeneville and Greene County. He gave a lot of himself to this community."
Leonard was also an active member and 1995 chairman of the Industrial Park Agency, a governmental body which overseas the Mt. Pleasant Industrial Park, and was an original member of the Industrial Development Board of Greene County, which was created jointly in 2006 by the Greene County Commission and the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
He was also a longtime former member and chairman of the Greeneville Light & Power System board of directors.
Bill Carroll, who retired in 2020 after 30 years at the helm of Greeneville Light & Power System, credits Leonard with bringing him to Greeneville and helping him improve his leadership style.
"He was part of the search committee that brought me to Greeneville. He helped make the decision that got me hired," Carroll said. "I will always owe him a debt of thanks for my time at Greeneville Light & Power. He made me a better manager while he was on the board and as board chairman, and I thank him for that."
As Economic Development Board chairman, Leonard worked closely on a volunteer basis with the leaders of both prospective local industrial employers and existing local industries, as well as with state economic development officials.
Over the years, he was personally involved in various key roles in the recruitment to Greene County of numerous companies, including HUF-North America, RPC Inc., Packaging Services, Inc., Jost-Werke A.G., DTR Tennessee (now SRK Tennessee), the Wal-Mart Regional Distribution Center, and the expansion of John Deere Power Products and the former Doehler-Jarvis.
In recognition of his volunteer economic development work, Leonard was one of two people presented with The Greene County Partnership Award, a new honor created by the Partnership to recognize outstanding service “toward the advancement of community and economic development” at the Partnership’s first annual dinner in 1994. The other individual was Allen Frith, who was a former chairman of the Greeneville-Greene County Area Chamber of Commerce.
Leonard was also recognized at the state level for his volunteer leadership and service in local economic development in 1996, when he was honored as the Tennessee Industrial Volunteer of the Year by the Tennessee Industrial Development Council (TDIC). At that time the TDIC consisted of some 300 professionals from throughout the state, including industrial development recruiters, chamber of commerce executives, city and county officials, Tennessee Valley Authority personnel, and executives of engineering and consulting firms, construction companies and real estate firms. That statewide honor was based on the number of hours and extent of effort a volunteer contributes to improve the economic well-being of his or her community.
Leonard was also honored in 1996 at the Southern Economic Development Council Meeting in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
'CUSTOMER SERVICE APPROACH'
In addition to his key role as a volunteer in local economic development through the Economic Development Board and the Industrial Park Agency, Leonard headed several local industries and businesses through his company Leonard Associates, LLC.
For years Leonard and his family were the owners and operators of LMR Plastics and BTL Industries, among other companies. The family sold LMR Plastics to Parkway Products, which is still in Greene County, in 2017.
Through various companies including Leonard Associates and BTL Industries, Bob Leonard estimates his father was directly involved with bringing about 500 jobs to Greene County. Indirectly, he said that number would be much higher, more like thousands.
Bob Leonard said much of his father’s success stemmed from his “customer service approach,” which he developed early in his career.
“He started his business career in the men’s clothing business, and when he got into real estate development and manufacturing, he took that same retail approach and applied it to other businesses,” Bob Leonard said. “That customer service approach really built some success.”
Reflecting on his father’s career and legacy, Bob Leonard said Leonard worked his way up with help from already-established business leaders, and that he was driven by a desire to “pay it back and pay it forward.”
“He basically started with nothing and really got a lot of help from business people in town who were already established. They helped him get started and put him in a position where he could use those opportunities to succeed, and once he got established, he was always driven to help others in the community,” Bob Leonard said. “He was always driven with the question of ‘how can I help this community that helped me so much?’”
'PASSIONATE ABOUT PUBLIC EDUCATION'
Bob Leonard said that drive to help others extended to family, friends and the city school district.
“He was a product of the Greeneville City School System, and he always had a fondness to help the school system achieve extraordinary things,” Bob Leonard said. “He always wanted to help make sure the school system had resources from the community above and beyond tax dollars to create unique opportunities.”
The Leonard family donated the former Leonard Associates headquarters at the corner of Depot and Irish streets to the school system in 2006. That building, known as the Kathryn W. Leonard Administrative Office in honor of Leonard’s first late wife, continues to serve as the central office for Greeneville City Schools.
Beverly Miller, assistant director for administration and chief technology officer for the district, said Leonard and his late wife have been "community treasures" who were "passionate about public education and supported anything and everything that would benefit children in any way." She said that the Leonard family has been "instrumental" to the school system.
"Mr. Leonard was truly one of the most visionary leaders I have ever known," Miller stated. "He dreamed of a fiberoptic network and a broadband connected community before most others even understood what that was or how it truly could transform our town."
Leonard was honored in 2013 by the Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation with one of four inaugural C.O.R.E Champions awards. He was recognized for his role, largely behind the scenes, in helping establish the foundation and as a leader in technology fundraising drives that helped provide computer equipment for students in the school system.
Miller said Leonard and his first wife, who died in 2005, are missed by the school system.
"We certainly will feel the loss of Mr. Leonard as we continue to miss Mrs. Kathryn Leonard," Miller said. "They were both people who used their time, their talents and their energy to make the world a better place. They certainly influenced me on a very deep and personal level, and I am sure many would say the same thing."
'HE SET A STANDARD'
Greene County Partnership President Jeff Taylor and Andrew Johnson Bank COO Shane Hite are two other individuals who called Leonard a mentor.
In addition to his mentorship, Hite said Leonard was a close family friend through a longtime friendship of more than 50 years with his father Paul Hite.
"I am deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Terry Leonard both on a personal level and as a member of this community," Hite stated Wednesday. "He was an example of someone so fiercely committed to the success of our small town and such an advocate for Greeneville. Terry was smart, witty, loyal, full of life, and he loved his family and friends. He was someone you wanted on your side. I think that he made a mark on our community and left a legacy not only for his family, but all of us to be proud of.”
Taylor said he knew Leonard through mutual involvement at Asbury United Methodist Church, through growing up alongside Bob Leonard and through various professional endeavors.
"He was always very helpful and gracious as I was developing in my personal and professional life. He was a great man and just a fine individual who loved his community," Taylor said.
Taylor and Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison both called Leonard a "titan" of local industrial and economic development.
"There is a reason the main road through Hardin Industrial Park is named for him," Taylor said. "He gave back and worked hard to create well-paying jobs and opportunities for our citizens. He set a standard both personally and professionally. I am truly honored to have known him and for him to have helped me in my career here and at Forward Air. He will be missed."
"I was terribly saddened to hear the news of the passing of Mr. Terry Leonard. Mr. Leonard was an advocacy Titan for Greeneville and the entire business and industry community in Greene County," said Morrison. "He leaves a legacy of entrepreneurial and business leadership very few will be able to achieve or match. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Leonard family during this difficult time for them.”
“Few people did more to help Greeneville and Greene County progress than Terry Leonard. He was, with a small cadre of individuals, visionary in understanding what it would take to move Greene County forward in all sorts of different ways," said former Greeneville Sun Publisher Gregg Jones. "It was a joy, a privilege and a pleasure to work with Terry on many projects and to show him the respect that he so richly deserved. I am saddened by his death, but I will always be grateful for our friendship and for the great work he did on behalf of the community we both love. It is a loss for Greene County, but I am grateful for the memories and the great work he did here. Greene County wouldn’t be what it is today if not for him.”
Thomas Garland, former state senator, remembered Leonard Wednesday afternoon as being “always available, willing and able to do what was needed to better the community. He was a fine, dedicated man, and his passing is a real loss.”
Garland also described Leonard as “a leader who had such a positive impact.”
Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels, also described Leonard as a longtime friend and a community leader.
"I've known him for years and years. He was certainly a friend. My kids are his kids' age, and we go back a long way," said Daniels. "He made a big impact on me, my life and my career. He was just a good person, and he's going to be missed very much by this community and by myself and my family.”
Bob Leonard called his late father “an incredible father, grandfather and friend to a lot of people.”
“He got joy out of seeing other people succeed,” Bob Leonard said. “He really tried to help people do that, including myself. He wanted to put you in a position to succeed. It just brought joy to his heart to see his friends and family do well.”