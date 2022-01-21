The filing deadline for prospective candidates to file their petitions for local offices is less than a month away.
The Greene County Election Commission began issuing petitions on Dec. 20, with the deadline for candidates to file petitions being Feb. 17.
The following candidates have filed their petitions since Tuesday:
- Adam Musgrove, county commissioner – 4th Commissioner District, Republican
- William E. Phillips II, Part II – 3rd Judicial District, circuit court judge, Republican
- Pamela B. Carpenter, county commissioner – 5th Commissioner District, Republican
- Lori Bryant, county clerk – Republican
The following is a complete list of all the candidates who had filed petitions at the Election Commission as of Friday, as well as what office they are running for and their party affiliation for the May 3 Primary. Candidates may continue to file for offices until the Feb. 17 deadline. The list below is organized by the specific office that candidates are running for so far:
County Mayor
- Kevin C. Morrison, Republican
County Trustee
- Nathan R. Holt, Republican
Register Of Deeds
- Joy Rader, Republican
- Tamara Hartman Wilcox, Republican
- Karen Collins Ottinger, Republican
- Matthew M. Carpenter, Republican
Sheriff
- Wesley Holt, Republican
- Andy Barham, Republican
Road Superintendent
- Kevin B. Swatsell, Republican
County Clerk
- Lori Bryant, county clerk, Republican
Circuit Court Clerk
- Chris Shepard, Republican
- Whitney Shelton Collins, Republican
General Sessions Judge
- Kenneth N. Bailey, Jr., Republican
3rd Judicial District, District Attorney General
- Dan E. Armstrong, Republican
3rd Judicial District Chancellor
- Douglas T. Jenkins, Republican
3rd Judicial District Public Defender
- Todd Estep, Republican
3rd Judicial District Criminal Court Judge
- John F. Dugger Jr., Republican
Part I – 3rd Judicial District Circuit Court Judge
- Alec E. Pearson, Republican
Part II – 3rd Judicial District Circuit Court Judge
- Bradley Mercer, Republican
- Crystal Goan Jessee, Republican
Part III – 3rd Judicial District Circuit Court Judge
- Beth Boniface, Republican
County Commissioner – 1st Commissioner District
- Kathy Crawford, Republican
- Nick Gunter, Republican
County Commissioner – 3rd Commissioner District
- Robin D. Quillen, Republican
- O. J. Early, Republican
- Jan Kiker, Republican
County Commissioner – 4th Commissioner District
- Eddie Jennings, Republican
- William “Bill” Dabbs, Republican
- Lyle Parton, Republican
County Commissioner – 5th Commissioner District
- Gary Shelton, Republican
- Lloyd “Hoot” Bowers, Republican
- Pamela B. Carpenter, Republican
County Commissioner – 6th Commissioner District
- Larkin Clemmer, Republican
County Commissioner – 7th Commissioner District
- Beverly D. Brown, Democrat
Constable – 4th Constable District
- William D. Parton, Republican
Constable – 5th Constable District
- Freddie R. Sams, Republican
School Board Member – 1st School Board District
- Stacey Franklin, Republican
School Board Member – 6th School Board District
- Mark Rothe, Republican
School Board Member – 4th School Board District
- Minne F. Blankenship Banks, independent (Banks will run in the Aug. 4 General Election since she will not participate in a primary as an Independent candidate.)
The deadline for candidates who have qualified to withdraw their name from the ballot is Feb. 24 at noon.
The last day to register to vote in person or by mail postmark for the May 3 Primary Election is April 4.
The Election Commission is regularly open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Election Commission Office will be closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.