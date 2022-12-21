A White Christmas in Greene County is possible this year, unlike most in recent memory.
So are some of the coldest December temperatures Greene County has experienced in 33 years.
Most locals will recall the timely snowfall on Christmas Eve 2020, when 4 to 6 inches blanketed the region. But most other Christmases? Not so much.
According to a chart measuring snow on the ground in Bristol compiled by the National Weather Service office in Morristown — the nearest area where long-term Christmas snowfall records are available — Greene County and the region experienced a White Christmas only two years in the last 20. Those were in 2020 and 2010.
The weather service forecasts rain on Thursday, changing to snow Thursday night into Friday.
“A trace to light amounts of accumulation can be expected,” according to the weather service, with no major snowfall events forecast in the immediate area.
The snowfall will be accompanied by a bone-chilling drop in temperatures and windy conditions.
The forecast is adjusted daily by the weather service as Christmas Day, on Sunday, approaches. One thing for certain is that the region is in for a major cold snap, said Charles Dalton, a meteorologist at the weather service office in Morristown.
Thursday night through Christmas Day, the mercury will plunge and temperatures likely remain below freezing, preserving any snow on the ground.
“I’m pretty darn confident most people will see some snow Friday morning,” Dalton said. “Places in Greene County that are up closer to the foothills will get a couple inches.”
Others could see a dusting of snow before Santa Claus makes his rounds.
“This will be a pretty good cold outbreak. People should keep an eye on the weather forecast,” Dalton said.
WHITE CHRISTMASES
The weather service forecast Tuesday called for snow before 7 a.m. Friday, with a slight chance of snow showers between 7 and 10 a.m., and a slight chance of flurries after 10 a.m. Friday. It will be breezy, with a high temperature of about 22 degrees.
A low temperature of 5 degrees is forecast Friday night into Saturday, Christmas Eve. Saturday’s high temperature is forecast at about 20 degrees, with a low Saturday night into Christmas morning of 9 degrees.
A low temperature below 4 degrees and a high below 20 degrees in the Tri-Cities area in December was last seen in 1989.
"This will also be combined with strong winds and dangerously cold wind chills," according to the weather service.
A high temperature of about 24 degrees is forecast for Sunday. On Christmas night into Monday, a low temperature of about 11 degrees is anticipated. The weather service forecast calls for mostly sunny skies Monday and a high temperature of about 33 degrees.
“I am pretty confident that we will see snow sometime in the early morning hours (Friday) and we will probably stay below freezing until Monday,” Dalton said.
Data compiled by the weather service through observers and other technology provides a record of White Christmases in Northeast Tennessee beginning in 1952, with only the year 2000 missing.
It shows there was no snow on the ground and no new snow 55 of the 69 years on record, with new snowfall on Christmas Day six other years. There was 1 to 3 inches of snow on the ground in seven of the 69 years tracked. Following an intense burst on Christmas Eve 2020, 4.6 inches of snow was recorded at the Northeast Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center on East Allens Bridge Road.
Friday’s possible snowfall “looks to be less (than 2020) at this point,” Dalton said.
WARMING ADVICE, TRAVEL
The Christmas Eve snowfall of 2020 was beautiful to behold, but frigid temperatures left roads covered in ice and snow for several days.
With plunging temperatures forecast over the holiday weekend, help is available for those in need of wood for heating or a warm place to shelter, said Heather Sipe, director of the Greene County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security.
Sipe urged the public to be aware of the coming cold weather and possible snowfall.
“We are several days away from this weather event, but we want the community to be prepared, not wait until the last minute or when things are closed due to the holidays,” she said.
Sipe said those who use wood for heating their homes but cannot afford to buy any can contact the Greene County Food Bank at 638-1667. The Food Bank is open from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday and Thursday this week and will be closed Friday through Monday for the holiday weekend. The Food Bank is located at 107 N. Cutler St.
Those in need of sheltering for warmth can call 638-4099 for assistance.
Travelers this holiday week are advised to exercise caution on the roads.
“Extremely cold air is expected to build into East Tennessee and southwest Virginia on Thursday night. This may lead to hazardous travel conditions on Friday and through the holiday weekend. Windy conditions combined with the cold temperatures will result in dangerous wind chills,” according to the weather service.
AAA estimates about 2.6 million Tennesseans will travel between Friday and Jan. 2, with most of them driving.
Road construction won’t delay travelers during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. The Tennessee Department of Transportation will halt all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways in anticipation of higher traffic volumes across the state.
No temporary lane closures will be allowed for construction on state roads beginning at 6 a.m. Friday, through 6 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26.
“With so many people expected to travel Tennessee roadways during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, keeping traffic moving and getting everyone to their destinations safely is our top priority. As always, please wear your seatbelt, reduce your speed, avoid distractions, and never drink and drive,” TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley said in a news release.
Except for a few long-term closures that will remain in place for safety, all construction-related closures will be suspended during the holiday period. Workers may still be on-site in some construction zones.
“Drivers should obey all posted speed limits, particularly in construction areas. Slower speeds are necessary in work zones due to the temporary layout of the roadway and will be enforced,” according to the TDOT release.
TDOT is also ready to keep busy roads clear over the holiday weekend.
“We prepare for winter weather all year round, making sure that we have enough supplies when the time comes. We will get additional shipments of salt if it is an especially busy season and the need arises,” TDOT spokesman Mark Nagi said.
“Remember that we will have crews on their routes as long as necessary during a winter weather event. We monitor weather forecasts and staff accordingly if ice, sleet, snow, et cetera, is possible,” Nagi said.
Greene County and other local public works departments do the same.
TDOT Region 1 includes 24 counties in East Tennessee, including Greene.
The TDOT Region 1 snowfighting armada includes 212 salt trucks, 99 brine trucks, more than 69,000 tons of stored salt, more than 231,000 gallons of stored salt brine and 30 salt bins. TDOT crews in the region cover 9,156 interstate and state route line miles.