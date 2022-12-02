Five-year-old Mac Mosley was all smiles as he met Santa Claus on Friday evening in downtown Greeneville immediately following the lighting of the community Christmas tree on the Greene County Courthouse lawn.
A large crowd of spectators gathered for the lighting of the community Christmas tree Friday evening at the Greene County Courthouse lawn.
Sun Photo by Lisa Warren
Members of the Chuckey-Doak Middle School Chorus are shown performing during the Christmas in Downtown festivities on Friday evening.
Sun Photo by Lisa Warren
Sun Photo by Lisa Warren
Blakely Clements and Olivia Warren were waiting on the arrival of Santa Claus Friday evening.
Sun Photo by Lisa Warren
A saxophone ensemble from the Greeneville High School Band performed Friday evening.
Sun Photo by Lisa Warren
Jason Everhart and Jimmy Ragon were enjoying the activities Friday at Christmas In Downtown.
Downtown Greeneville’s streets were full of the holiday spirit Friday evening as a multitude of activities officially began the local Christmas season. “Christmas in Downtown – A Holiday Celebration” included a host of businesses, artists, musical groups, performers and volunteers. The festivities included the lighting of the Community Christmas tree, caroling and wagon rides. Entertainment included performances by several school choruses. Churches opened their sanctuaries for tours, as did the Andrew Johnson Homestead and Bartlett DAR House. Merchants extended their shopping hours. The Greeneville Theatre Guild opened its production of “The Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular” at the Capitol Theatre, with shows continuing this weekend and next. Holiday festivities will continue with the Greeneville Christmas Parade at 2 p.m. Sunday. The parade, with the theme “Christmas Around The Globe,” will proceed through downtown along Main Street, beginning at Bohannon Avenue and dispersing at the intersection of West Main and Carson streets. Emergency officials have stated the entire parade route will be closed at midnight on Sunday. Church goers are encouraged to find an alternative route and parking around Main Street on Sunday morning.