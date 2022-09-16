The creator of a program meant to help youths cope with family members struggling with addiction addressed the Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition on Thursday.
Gabriella Nancarrow, an associate clinical social worker, outlined the “Let Youth Exist” program to coalition members. Nancarrow seeks funding assistance to introduce the program in area schools, including those in Greene County.
“It’s a program designed for students with real-life responsibilities,” said Nancarrow, who grew up in a household with a mother who was addicted to drugs.
“I am a product of her life and her trauma. I refuse to let anyone go through life with what I went through,” she said. “I was 13 and I had to work to support a drug-addicted parent.”
Nancarrow said her mother overdosed on drugs eight times the year she was 13 “and that was difficult.”
Life situations created by a parent in addiction can lead to depression, truancy from school, having to cope with the incarceration of a parent and the possibility of falling into a life of drug and alcohol abuse, she said.
The Let Youth Exist program is for young people living in similar surroundings. It is geared toward juniors and seniors in high school.
“So many children suffer at the hands of their parents. What we are seeing in this area is that more children suffer than excel, and we can’t allow that,” Nancarrow said.
She hopes to make the Let Youth Exist program available to students in Greene County schools.
A disproportionate percentage of minority students live in poverty, are late for school more often, give birth as teenagers or are subject to obesity, Nancarrow said.
“The children still are not getting what they need as children,” she said.
The Let Youth Exist program framework includes “knowledge and awareness” components. It includes 10 meetings over a 10-month period, with additional support available from specialists in different professional fields.
Topics covered include career and job readiness, obtaining a post-secondary education to start a career, ACT and SAT test tutoring, learning how to manage finances, mental health issues and reducing associated stigmas, information about drug and alcohol abuse, nutrition wellness and providing emotional tools to cope with adverse childhood experiences.
Another Let Youth Exist goal is helping ensure participants can attend events most teenagers look forward to, like proms and graduation ceremonies.
“I was never able to go to the prom. We want to give these children that, because they may never be able to have that again,” Nancarrow said.
The Let Youth Exist program can benefit many students in Greene County, Nancarrow told coalition members.
“I graduated college and I am successful, (but) I am a broken child. I try to make sure there are no broken children out there,” she said. “All it takes is for somebody to grab them up and give them a hug and tell them they care.”
The program needs funding to get it off the ground, Nancarrow said. Groups such as the National Association of Black Social Workers may provide some assistance, she said.
Coalition members were supportive about the Let Youth Exist concept.
“It’s an amazing curriculum. I especially like the mental health part of it,” said Dr. Robert Locklear, coalition director.
The Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition will next meet at 8 a.m. Oct. 20 at the University of Tennessee Extension office in the Greene County Annex, 204 N. Cutler St.