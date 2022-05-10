Local residents can help feed people in the community by leaving food at their mailboxes Saturday when the National Association of Letter Carriers will conduct its Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.
The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, the country's largest one-day food drive typically held in all 50 states on the second Saturday each May, is returning to its traditional format after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Customers leave their donations of non-perishable food items next to their mailboxes before the delivery of the mail on Saturday. Letter carriers will collect these food donations on that day as they deliver mail along their postal routes, and distribute them to local food banks, pantries, shelters and churches, according to a news release.
In the 30 years since it began, the food drive has collected about 1.82 billion pounds of food for struggling residents.
"Letter carriers are a part of every neighborhood in the nation," NALC President Fredric Rolando said, "and we see the growing need for food assistance in our communities. On Saturday, May 14, NALC invites everyone to participate in the annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. Together, we can help stamp out hunger in America.”
The timing is important, according to the news release, with food banks, pantries and shelters running low on donations from the winter holidays and with summer approaching, when most school meal programs are suspended.
People are encouraged to leave a sturdy bag containing non-perishable foods, such as canned soup, canned vegetables, canned meats and fish, pasta, rice or cereal next to their mailbox before the regular mail delivery on Saturday. The food donations stay in each community, going to help local residents.