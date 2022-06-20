Liability insurance for Greeneville City Schools for 2022-23 is on the school board's agenda for Thursday.
The board will meet Thursday evening at the Greene Technology Center following meetings of the Greene County School Board at 4:30 p.m. and the Joint School Board, which combines members of both boards and meets quarterly to oversee the Technology Center, at 6 p.m.
Insurance policies through McInturff, Milligan & Brooks Group listed on the agenda include liability, workers compensation and property and crime for Greeneville City Schools and the Greene Technology Center, for which the city school system serves as fiscal agent.
Those policies are at a cost of $28,440, representing an increase of $21,890 from last year. The board will also consider an additional policy for the aviation program at GTC at a cost of $4,500 for the year.
The board will also consider a contract for professional development related to upcoming math textbook changes. Greeneville City Schools is a recipient of a two-year Math Implementation Grant from the state, which will cover the cost of the training with a state-approved organization at a cost of $69,250 for each of the two years, according to the agenda.
A networks cable analyzer for use by the district electrician at a cost of $13,486 and new piano lab equipment for Greeneville High School at a cost of $24,416.84 for 16 stations are also on the agenda, as well as multiple policies under ongoing review and a final budget amendment for the 2021-22 budget.
The city school board's meeting will follow the conclusion of the joint meeting.