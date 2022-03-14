Shoppers braved still-accumulating snow and below-freezing temperatures on Saturday morning to make it to the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library book pre-sale.
The pre-sale marked the return of the library's annual book sale, which was called off in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, and was planned due to the high number of donations since the last book sale in 2019.
Books and other media for the annual sale come primarily from community donations to the library, as well as from library "weeding," or pulling out unused or out-of-demand items. The library accepts donations year round, which has led to an accumulation of likely around 100,000 books, organizers estimated.
Organizer and volunteer Beverly Selmeski said some shoppers were lined outside in the cold before the doors opened at 10 a.m.
"When we saw the weather, we thought some of the volunteers might be bored because people might not come, but we were slammed almost all day Saturday, and Sunday people came after church all dressed up," Selmeski said.
She said volunteers had to scrape snow from the signs placed nearby to help guide drivers.
"They were plastered with snow, and we had people waiting outside before 10," she said.
The sale drew local shoppers from near and far in search of all sorts of books.
"This is just amazing," said local shopper Betty Raum, who said she enjoyed looking at the selection. "There is so much to look at, I am overwhelmed."
While Raum said she was "looking generally" on Saturday, other shoppers were on a mission.
Book dealer Bob Minney, who traveled from Arkansas to visit a friend and check out the sale, was in search of scholarly nonfiction, while Greene County native Mark Laughters browsed the history and autobiography sections.
"A little birdie told me this sale was happening today, and I had to come," said Kingsport high school teacher Christy Hissong, who said she was there in search of what she called "living books," written by someone with first-hand experience on the subject or story, to add to her collection.
She said she filled a suitcase with her haul on Saturday.
Selmeski said she was pleased to see the number of shoppers, especially to see many children there with their families, and that the event was a success to clear space for more donations to be sold in the sale in April.
"It was truly amazing. We were busy all day long both days, and everything went smoothly," Selmeski said. "We appreciate the community's kindness and interest in books and media. We are just absolutely thrilled."
The sale will return again Friday-Sunday April 22-24, April 29-May 1 and May 14 for the fill-a-bag sale.
Organizers are still seeking additional volunteers to help organize and move books in preparation for those sale weekends. Selmeski said anyone interested in getting involved should call the library and leave their email address to be contacted.
For more information, call the library at 423-638-5034.