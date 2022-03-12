Pre-Sale Shoppers

Shoppers browse books in just one of the rooms at Greene Valley that is packed with donations accumulated over the past three years for the library book sale. 

 Sun Photo By Cicely Babb

The Greeneville-Greene County Public Library book pre-sale started Saturday and continues Sunday. 

The pre-sale has been planned ahead of the normal sale, which has returned this year after two years of postponement due to COVID-19, in order to sell some of the donations that have accumulated since the last sale in 2019. 

Proceeds benefit the public library. 

The pre-sale is at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center campus, where signs are posted to guide drivers towards parking. 

The pre-sale continues Saturday until 6 p.m. and will continue on Sunday from 1-5 p.m. 

