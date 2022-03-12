The Greeneville-Greene County Public Library book pre-sale started Saturday and continues Sunday.
The pre-sale has been planned ahead of the normal sale, which has returned this year after two years of postponement due to COVID-19, in order to sell some of the donations that have accumulated since the last sale in 2019.
Proceeds benefit the public library.
The pre-sale is at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center campus, where signs are posted to guide drivers towards parking.
The pre-sale continues Saturday until 6 p.m. and will continue on Sunday from 1-5 p.m.