Before the pandemic the Greeneville-Greene County Public Libary’s book sale was an annual event.
Organizers called it off for 2020 and 2021 to comply with COVID-19 safety guidelines and out of caution, but this year, they are getting ready for their biggest sale yet.
“I am fairly certain we have 100,000 books donated,” said Julia Pensinger, a volunteer who has been involved with the library sale for 25 years.
“And we have more coming in all the time,” added fellow longtime volunteer Diane Strimer.
There are so many books that organizers are preparing for the first-ever pre-sale Saturday and Sunday, ahead of the usual sale that is scheduled this year for the first time since 2019.
“We have more books now than we’ve ever had before, so basically we are doing the pre-sale to make room for even more donations that haven’t even been unpacked yet and also so we can organize it a little better,” said Library Director Erin Evans. “There is just such a surplus from where we haven’t been able to have a book sale.”
The pre-sale and later three-weekend sale in late April and May will be at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center campus, where books are displayed by genre across multiple rooms. There is also a smaller section of movies and music.
Pensinger and Strimer explained that the sale has grown from a small annual library sale into a much larger sale.
“Lots of libraries do what they call weeding, and they’ll sell what doesn’t get used. It has built up over the years, and now we have people donating books for the sale, too,” Pensinger said.
Evans said donated books now significantly outnumber the books cleared from library shelves.
“The library takes donations all year long, and people are used to being able to just bring boxes of books here when they want to pare down or when people unfortunately pass away and their families are trying to figure out what to do with their personal libraries,” Evans said. “A small percentage comes from the library when we weed, but 98% of stock for the sale is donated by the community.”
Pensinger estimates the sale has grown 10 times over the years — not counting the build-up of books over the past three years.
“It can get a little bit overwhelming, but it is good to know there is so much support for our library,” she said. “This year it is just an unending number of books. After three years of postponement, it is definitely overwhelming.”
“We are hoping the pre-sale will clear out some space,” Strimer said.
“You can get a lot of books for not a lot of money, and it’s amazing how much we make to support the library,” Strimer said.
“The community is what makes the book sale possible, whether it is people donating books or people willing to come to the sale, and we are very grateful for those donations and the support all year,” Evans said.
Evans emphasized that funds generated through the book sales go straight to the library.
“The money from the book sale goes directly to us, not through a group or board that decides for us, so it is very beneficial to our bottom line,” she said. “It goes directly to our account to help us with the costs of programming, new materials and sometimes any necessary repairs or upgrades.”
Prices for the pre-sale and the first weekend of the sale will be firm at $2 for hardback books and $1 for paperbacks. Evans said prices will be reduced the following two weekends.
Hours for the pre-sale will be 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday.
Signs will be posted to help guide customers to the correct area to park.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
Volunteers are needed to help sort, carry and restock books, work as cashiers and clean up.
Pensinger said helping with the sale could be a good opportunity for students in need of volunteer hours.
“We can find volunteer hours for just about anybody,” Pensigner said.
Strimer said some volunteers focus on sorting their own favorite genres.
“Whenever volunteers have particular interests, we like to let them work on that,” she said. “We have one volunteer who knows all about fantasy, so he sorts those.”
“We have a wonderful core group of about 25 volunteers, but we can always use help, and we will definitely need help with this,” Pensinger said.
To get involved, contact Evans at the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library at 638-5034.