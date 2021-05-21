After more than a year of closures, curbside service and appointment only access for patrons, the Greeneville/Greene County Public Library plans to opens its doors to the public once again Monday.
The Greeneville/Greene County Public Library will be open Monday–Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All library services will be available during those hours.
“We are excited to welcome the public back into the library on Monday,” said library Director Erin Evans. “This past year has been a difficult time for so many people. It was hard for us to have to close for such a long time.”
Patrons will notice some changes when they visit. Staff has been busy during the pandemic, purging outdated books doing deep cleaning and modifying the floor plan to create a more pleasant, open atmosphere.
“Library patrons will be pleasantly surprised when they return to the library,” Evans said. “We were able to rearrange some shelving and furniture and make the library space more open and inviting.”
The summer reading program will return this year in a new format. Watch the Greeneville Sun for more details.
The annual library book sale has been rescheduled for late September and early October this year, according to Evans. Specific dates, times and the location will be advertised later this summer. The library accepts donations of books, magazines and all types of media throughout the year.
The T. Elmer Cox Library remains closed to the public at this time, with no plans for its reopening announced as yet. Research services are still available by calling the Cox Library at 638-9866 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday or Friday or submitting queries through the Cox website, www.telmercoxlibrary.org.