The Lick Creek Wildlife Management Area in western Greene County near Mohawk is part of an initiative by the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency to halt the decline in Northern Bobwhite Quail population in Tennessee.
Lick Creek Bottoms and Joachim Bible Refuge is 1,514 acres in western Greene County owned and managed by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA). It lies along Lick Creek a few miles southwest of Mohawk and features old fields, moist soils, wetlands and thickets managed primarily for small game and waterfowl.
The site will serve as Quail Anchor Area in an effort to not only stop the fall in Northern Bobwhite Quail numbers in the state, but to increase their numbers in the long run, according to David Sams, the wildlife manager of Lick Creek Bottoms/Joachim Bible Refuge Wildlife Management Area.
“The primary focus of Lick Creek Bottoms is water fowl, and quail is secondary. We have been getting more into quail in the last 15 years, and now we are trying to get things rolling a little more there with this management plan,” Sams said.
Sams says that it is a balance in responsibilities as the wildlife management area tries to cultivate more quail population.
“It can kind of be hard to manage quail in the area where we flood in the winter for our waterfowl. So we are trying to cultivate quail more in upland areas along ridges that don’t flood,” Sams said.
Lick Creek/Joachim Bible Refuge is one of four wildlife management areas across the state the TWRA has chosen to help boost the struggling quail population.
The sites were chosen based on how well their landscape could support quail, as well as how the privately own land surrounding them could support the quail population.
“They were looking for about 1,500 acres as an anchor with expansion areas around it that could support the base population. Hopefully we can make it work,” Sams said.
According to Stephen Thomas, TWRA wildlife habitat biologist for the East Tennessee Region, the goal of the plan is to have quail filter out from the wildlife management area and into private lands.
Thomas helps private landowners who have wildlife objectives for their property develop and implement a wildlife management plan. He helps private landowners who want to foster all kinds of wildlife population growth, not just quail. However, with the properties near Lick Creek Bottoms, the focus has been on quail as the TWRA tries to boost the bird’s numbers in the area.
“We actually had a landowner workshop in the fall of 2016 at Lick Creek Bottoms. We got pretty good participation that drummed up some interest in partnering with us,” Thomas said. “Greene County has a lot of acres. it is one of the biggest counties in the state. There is a lot of land that could be used for specific habitats. Greene County also has a lot of sportsmen that are interested in providing habitats for wildlife.”
Thomas works with private landowners in 26 counties in East Tennessee, but he says that he visits Greene County the most out of all of them in his work.
Thomas says there are cost sharing programs through both federal and state governments available to help incentivize landowners to get involved in conservation and wildlife habitat development. He helps guide land owners through which cost sharing funding program is right for them and their property.
“We have had a good response from landowners in Greene County already. It has me hopeful because there are landowners there that remember having good quail populations and want to see them return,” Thomas said. “What concerns me the most with quail specifically is that we are almost getting to the point that newer generations don’t even know what quail are. They don’t know what they look like and wouldn’t know what they were if they heard one. You used to be able to walk across almost any property in the state and Greene County and hear or see quail. We have lost most of that.”
Changes in the landscape of the state have led to the dramatic drop in quail population. While a mowed-off field may look pleasing to the eye, quail populations require fields that may appear to be unkempt. They need the cover that comes with letting a field grow naturally, Sams said.
“Habitat loss is the biggest issue. I am farming for wildlife. The quail need the area to be grown up, not mowed off,” Sams said. “Areas that people used to not be able to keep from growing up, they now take their four-wheel-drive tractor and bush hog over. That has been a big limiting factor on the quail population because that grown up habitat is what they need. They need that cover for protection.”
Fescue grass run amok has been particularly harmful to the quail population in East Tennessee, according to Sams.
“The big thing with quail decline in East Tennessee over the years is too much fescue grass. Fescue grows in such a tight mat that the smaller quail can’t get through it. They need to be able to move through their habitat, obviously, to survive. It also doesn’t provide the proper nesting areas for female quail,” Sams said.
Further urban development and housing subdivisions have also decreased the amount of quail habitats, according to the TWRA’s planning document.
Surprisingly, Sams says that common house cat is a big issue for quail populations.
“House cats destroy quail nests. Quail can’t hear them approaching, and the cat blows up the nest. Even if the cat doesn’t catch and kill them, if it is 20 degrees at night when that happens then the baby quail that scattered from the nest are going to freeze to death. That whole nest is going to be lost even if the cat doesn’t kill any quail directly,” Sams said. “All you have to do to fix this if you have an outdoor cat is to put a bell on them on a collar. Then the quail can hear the cat coming and be able to hide and protect themselves.”
Sams worries that if things do not change, quail could become even more scarce.
“The way things are going, in the future it wouldn’t surprise me if quail end up on the threatened list or endangered list,” Sams said.
However, Sams is doing his best to foster quail population growth at Lick Creek Bottoms/Joachim Bible Refuge, without sacrificing the waterfowl management the site is known for.
“We probably need some additional manpower. We get hung up doing waterfowl stuff wen we could be doing quail stuff. Waterfowl management is here to stay, but we are trying to tweak some of our upland management to make it better for quail,” Sams said. “We are trying to get sage going instead of fescue to create good clumps that females can nest at the base of. We are doing controlled burning and spraying to try to keep fescue and large woody stuff under control. We may try to cut down a small cedar glade on a slate ridge. Just trying to provide more area and upland area for the quail.”
The controlled burns help clear out thick undergrowth that is inhospitable to quail.
Sage grass grows in clumps instead of tight mats like fescue, which leads to a habitat more suitable for quail to navigate and find cover and protection.
These actions are not anything that haven’t been done before at the wildlife management area, according to Sams. It is just that now there is a more focused effort on getting the tasks accomplished. There has not been a dramatic shift in how the agency manages its acreage.
The actions attempting to foster quail population growth will also not harm any other wildlife at the wildlife management area, he said.
“What we are doing and going to be doing does nothing but benefit pretty much every kind of wildlife that comes through here,” Sams said. “Turkey, deer, and rabbits. They will all benefit. Getting rid of fescue will help pollinators and lead to more native wildflowers. Everything will benefit from this.”
Private landowners interested in fostering a wildlife habitat, be it quail or other wildlife, on their property can contact Stephen Thomas by phone at 865-201-9187 or by email at stephen.thomas@usda.gov.