Lift Flips, Cuts Power In Sections Of Greeneville May 9, 2023 4 hrs ago A personnel lift toppled over and severed power lines at a Snapps Ferry Road business about 9:20 a.m. Monday, causing a power outage in some sections of Greeneville.Employees at BoomCo, 1510 Snapps Ferry Road, were working on a lift "when a hydraulic cylinder malfunctioned, causing it to flip over," a Greeneville police report said.The lift fell onto power lines, breaking them. Greeneville Energy Authority crews responded and repaired the power lines.No injuries were reported.