Light Show Jun 5, 2023 Reader Tony Knight captured this image of lightning flashing over Greene County on Sunday. Severe storms moved through the region Sunday evening, producing lightning, rain and hail. The sun welcomes reader-submitted photos and publishes them frequently on the Best Shots page in the Weekender section. Send photos by email to production@greenevillesun.com and put "My Best Shot" in the subject line.