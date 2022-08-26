A lightning strike damaged the roof of Union Temple Freewill Baptist Church on the Kingsport Highway at around 7 p.m. Friday.
According to Pastor Oscar McAmis, a passerby saw smoke coming from the 24-year-old building and called 911.
No one was at the church at the time of the lighting strike, and damage was minimal, Pastor McAmis said.
Responding to the incident were Newsmansville, Tusculum, Limestone, and Fall Branch volunteer fire departments and Greeneville Fire Department, which provided a ladder truck for placement of a tarp over a hole near the steeple.
Also damaged were the steeple's louvers and some shutters, said McAmis, who has been with the church for 42 years.
"We are so blessed that it didn't do more than it did," he said, noting that a neighbor said the lightning strike shook their house.
McAmis expressed thanks to the firefighters' quick response and to "the Good Lord" for protecting the church.
"That just has to be God, and we are so thankful," he said.
The church plans to have services on a regular schedule Sunday morning and to make permanent repairs as soon as possible, McAmis said. In the meantime, he said he has a great topic for a sermon.
Many may know Union Temple for the food it prepares at the Greene County Fair, which McAmis said has been a great fundraiser for the church over the years.
A full incident report from Newmansville VFD was not available Friday night.