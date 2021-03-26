Lightning struck a house about 1:10 a.m. Friday at 202 Hickory Trail, according to information provided by a caller to Greene County 911 Dispatch.
The caller said one end of the house was struck by lighting as a turbulent storm front moved across the region. The house lost power.
The lightning strike was reported as an outside fire. The Greeneville Fire Department responded.
No injuries were reported. The extent of damage to the house was not known Friday morning.
Friday’s National Weather Service forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and a high of about 70 degrees. Skies will be clear Friday night, with a low temperature of about 45 degrees.