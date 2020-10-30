A rash of counterfeit cash being passed at businesses in Greene County has not escaped the attention of local law enforcement.
Fake money being passed is up across the board locally in 2020.
Comparing 2020 to 2019, Greeneville police have seen a 21 percent increase in counterfeit money reports — 83 to date this year compared to 68 over the same time frame in 2019, Assistant Chief Michael Crum said.
Over a four-day span between Oct. 23 and Monday, at least five incidents involving counterfeit money were reported to the Greeneville Police Department and Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
An additional incident happened Thursday afternoon at the Zaxby’s restaurant on East Andrew Highway when a man on a motorcycle attempted to pass a fake $100 bill.
About 3:45 p.m. Thursday, the man came through the drive-through line on the motorcycle and attempted to pay for food with the counterfeit $100 bill, a Greeneville police report said.
The cashier recognized the bill as counterfeit and the man drove away empty-handed. The counterfeit $100 bill was placed into evidence by police.
On Oct. 23, a customer at the Gathering Place restaurant at 4500 107 Cutoff paid for lunch with a fake $20 bill.
On Saturday night, a man passed a fake $20 bill in the drive-through line at the KFC restaurant on East Andrew Johnson Highway in Greeneville. When a manager used a special marker on the bill to see if it was real, the man drove away.
On Sunday afternoon, a counterfeit $20 bill was found in the cash drawer of the drive-through line at the Wendy’s restaurant at 13350 W. Andrew Johnson Highway in Bulls Gap.
Four counterfeit $20 bills were found in deposits made Monday at a Greeneville bank from two restaurants in town. Three of the bills were in a deposit from a woman who told police she works at Applebee’s Bar & Grill in Greeneville and likely received the counterfeit banknotes in tips or from the bar drawer.
Another counterfeit $20 bill was passed at the Burger King restaurant on East Andrew Johnson Highway.
All the counterfeit money is logged into evidence by law enforcement agencies and eventually turned over to the Secret Service.
According to the U.S. Treasury, an estimated $70 million in counterfeit bills are in circulation, or approximately one counterfeit note for every 10,000 in genuine currency, with an upper range of $200 million in counterfeit money, or one counterfeit bill per 4,000 genuine notes.
In the U.S., the $20 bill is the most frequently counterfeited note. The $100 note is the most frequently counterfeited denomination of U.S. currency outside the country because of it its broad circulation overseas, according to government officials.
The U.S. Secret Service has said an increase in counterfeiting has been seen because of easy access to modern printers and desktop publishing techniques.
Local investigators have no definitive explanation for the uptick in counterfeit bills being passed in Greene County.
“I do not have an answer as to why, but we have noticed the increase as of late. However, let me say this: We seem to see an increase around Christmas every year,” Greeneville police Detective Capt. Tim Davis said.
Sheriff Wesley Holt said that incidents involving counterfeit money generally happen in clusters “two or three times a year.”
“With the newer color copying machines they can make bills that seem to look like the real ones. Businesses should use a marking pen to determine if the money is counterfeit,” Holt said.
He advised the public to look at money “if they are accepting it at a yard sale, private sale, et cetera, to see if it looks real.”
“We have had people pay for an item and when the seller takes the money to the store or bank, they find out its counterfeit. If they are in doubt then don’t accept the money,” Holt said.
Ultraviolet counterfeit detection lamps and counterfeit money pens are helpful tools, but there are many other ways to tell if a bill is authentic or counterfeit, according to Loss Prevention Magazine.
Physical characteristics of the banknote like ink, watermarks, and text, “are intentional security measures to help people recognize authentic money,” an article said.
“When retail associates learn how to spot a fake $100 bill, they can help reduce the chances of a business suffering a loss of thousands of dollars,” it continued.
Ways to tell if a bill is real or counterfeit include color-shifting ink, the watermark, blurry borders or printing, raised printing on authentic banknotes, a security thread with microprinting, an ultraviolet glow given off by real bills, very small red and blue threads woven into currency and serial numbers.