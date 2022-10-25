Sheriff’s deputy reports detailed the likely causes of two house fires over the weekend, including one early Saturday in northern Greene County that resulted in a fatality.
DOC HAWKINS ROAD FIRE
Greene County 911 Dispatch received a call about 1:30 a.m. Saturday about a house fire at 65 Doc Hawkins Road.
Firefighters and Sheriff’s Deputy Bryan Shelton responded to the address.
“Upon arrival the upstairs was fully engulfed in flames,” a report said.
The body of Edward Viscardi, 76, was found near a back door. A relative who escaped the fire told deputies that Viscardi had earlier been “grinding on nails inside the house and started a fire.”
A fire extinguisher was used to put out the fire, but it later “began to smoke again” and was doused with water, the report said.
The relative was awakened by smoke detectors sounding. She tried to wake Viscardi up and gather pets. Viscardi resisted going outside and the relative left the house due to smoke and heat, the report said.
Firefighters from several departments extinguished the fire, which rekindled shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters were called back to the address.
When deputies arrived, the house “was completely engulfed and falling in on itself,” a report by Shelton said.
Viscardi had a medical condition that may have contributed to his behavior, deputies were told.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and a sheriff’s department investigator were called to the scene. An investigation was ongoing Monday.
“(The) TBI will release their findings when the investigation is complete,” Sheriff Wesley Holt said.
OLD STAGE ROAD FIRE
Four children and four adults escaped without apparent injury from a fire that started shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday in a house at 6845 Old Stage Road.
One of the occupants told sheriff’s deputies that a downstairs stove in the three-story house “had been having electrical issues and had been shocking residents when they touch it for a few months,” a report said.
An adult occupant smelled smoke and another adult went downstairs to find the stove on fire. He used water from a sink and a water-filed jug to put out the stove fire, the report said.
Several fire departments were called to the scene and extinguished a first-floor fire. “Multiple children” were staying at the house on a sleepover, the report said.
Greene County-Greeneville EMS checked on all the house occupants at the scene. None required hospital transport.