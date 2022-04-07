The 1997 Lillelid killings remain vivid in Greene County’s collective memory, none more so than among law enforcement officers first on the scene.
Wednesday marked the 25th anniversary of the Lillelid murders. An emotional memorial observance was held at the site of the crime on Payne Hollow Lane in Baileyton. Among those present was now-retired Greene County sheriff’s Deputy Frank Waddell.
On the night of April 6, 1997, Waddell and Deputy Jeff Morgan responded to a possible shots fired call on the narrow, overgrown, gravel-covered road near Interstate 81.
“We thought it was just a (nuisance) call like we get all the time,” Waddell said.
An abandoned car was at seen at the end of the dead-end road. Waddell investigated, then backed up his patrol car to call a wrecker. That’s when deputies saw the Lillelid family on the side of the road.
Vidar Lillelid and his wife, Delfina, were deceased. Their 6-year-old daughter, Tabitha, and 2-year-old son, Peter, were still alive.
“Me and Jeff came upon them. Little Peter, he was laying in the ditch. Jeff saw him and got him out of the ditch,” Waddell said.
Each family member had been shot in the head.
“I checked the bodies. The little girl was still alive,” Waddell said.
As emergency personnel arrived, “We just sort of backed up,” Waddell said.
The children were rushed to the former Laughlin Memorial Hospital, where nurses in the emergency department attended to the children. Sandra Tullock is still in the nursing field and attended the observance Wednesday.
She was in the room with Tabitha Lillelid.
“They put the children in two different rooms. (Tabitha) had a heart beat and we were breathing for her,” Tullock said.
The children were both alive when they were flown by helicopter to Knoxville, but the head injuries to the little girl proved fatal.
Peter lost an eye but survived.
“That was the worst night I’ve ever had in my life,” Tullock said. “There was four carloads (of first responders) who went to the family funeral in Knoxville.”
The memorial was organized by James Stewart, who recently launched a podcast focusing on “true crime” topics. The first podcast series is about the Lillelid murders. It provides insights about the six defendants, all young people from Kentucky who met the Lillelids by chance at an I-81 rest stop in Greene County as the family returned home to the Knoxville area from a Jehovah’s Witness meeting in Johnson City.
Stewart’s podcast series also includes interviews with those who knew the Lillelids, prosecutors and law enforcement, and others familiar with the defendants, who ranged in age from 14 to 20 at the time of the shootings.
Prosecutors maintained the young defendants were acting out a Satanic ritual in the method of murdering the Lillelid family members.
In 1998, the six entered guilty pleas in Greene County Criminal Court to three counts each of first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and other crimes. They are serving consecutive life without parole sentences in Tennessee prisons.
No one has taken responsibility to this day for the shootings, lead prosecutor and former 3rd Judicial District Attorney General C. Berkeley Bell has said.
Numerous appeals by the defendants have been rejected by courts since 1998.
Many people, including some in law enforcement, support Bell’s belief that none of those convicted of murder are entitled to any legal relief.
Sheriff Wesley Holt and Lt. Charles Morelock, both at the memorial on Wednesday, have personal knowledge of the six defendants, having transported them to and from court many times after their arrests.
“We dealt with them for over a year,” Morelock said. “They were just pretty cold-blooded.”
Holt has a similar view.
“The way I look at it is Satan had to be there for them to do that. They weren’t Christian people,” he said.
The defendants were taken into custody as they tried to cross into Mexico in the Lillelid family van. Several defendants who maintain they had nothing to do with the killings “had plenty of opportunities to get away” after fleeing Tennessee, Morelock said.
Waddell has a different viewpoint about several of the defendants, now in their 40s.
“They were just a bunch of messed-up kids,” Waddell said, adding several deserve a thorough review of their cases.
Waddell has been approached in the past by representatives of “true crime”-themed shows, but always declined. What persuaded him to attend Wednesday’s memorial was the depth of case research done by Stewart in preparation for the podcast series.
Stewart told those at the memorial that through the podcast and a series of events he could not have predicted, “I almost feel personally connected to the case.”
“Twenty-five years ago today Vidar, Delfina, Tabitha and Peter became the victims of a truly horrific crime right here on this very road,” Stewart said.
The crime “would end three lives and permanently disable another and leave the community and first responders traumatized,” Stewart said.
“I decided to do this memorial to both mourn the lives lost as well as celebrate the family and the love they shared in the world,” Stewart said.
He said the service also may help provide some closure to the crime. Stewart recognized the timely actions of Waddell and Morgan, who may have saved Peter Lillelid’s life.
Stewart read a letter from a Jehovah’s Witness friend of the Lillelid family who knew them well when they lived in Florida. Donna Amor was unable to attend in person, but wrote a letter for Stewart to read to those present Wednesday.
The Lillelids were “my selfless sweet friends” whose lives were cut short even though “their dreams live on,” Amor wrote.
The Liilelids “would want you to live as they did, without hate in ones’ heart no matter the circumstance, and to be free from judgment,” she wrote.
On the afternoon of April 6, 1997, the Lillelid family was driving back to their Knoxville-area home from a Jehovah’s Witness gathering in Johnson City. Several of the defendants testified during 1998 sentencing hearings that they had left Kentucky on a trip to New Orleans and stopped at the southbound I-81 rest area in Greene County because of mechanical problems with the car they were driving.
“The group brought two guns with them and started the journey in a rickety car, prompting them to talk about upgrading their mode of transportation by stealing a better car,” a U.S. Court of Appeals opinion states in a recitation of the events leading up to the crime.
Vidar Lillelid, a 34-year-old immigrant from Norway, pulled the van into the same area where the six young people had parked. They were approached by Lillelid, who shared his religious beliefs .One of the defendants displayed a gun and, according to the Tennessee Supreme Court, “directed the Lillelid family to their van.” The family was kidnapped at gunpoint and then shot multiple times as they stood beside Payne Hollow Lane.
A plea agreement was reached before trial. The six defendants were sentenced in March 1998 by Judge James E. Beckner to three terms each of life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 25 years.
Beckner passed away in 2020. “He would have been here,” Morelock said at the memorial.
About 20 people attended Wednesday, including some Greene County residents who remember the crime well and wanted to pay respects to the family.
“I feel for the kids,” said Rosa Crenshaw, including the Lillelid victims and some of the defendants in the case serving life sentences.
The murders have a lasting effect on those who were involved. Peter Lillelid, now 27, was raised by a relative in Sweden and has declined to discuss the case. Frank Waddell’s wife, Terri Waddell, said a meeting between her husband and Peter Lillelid may be possible soon.
“I think it would help (both parties) a lot if Peter wants to do it,” she said.
“It was hard for dad,” said daughter Vicki Waddell, who attended the memorial with Waddell and his wife.
After the murders, Waddell had periodic nightmares and received therapy from a specialist who works with first responders who experience traumatic situations.
“I can deal with it now,” he said.
Morgan remains with the sheriff’s department and is now the detective captain. Waddell works at the county firing range. The Lillelid case remains the worst he has seen in his decades as a sheriff’s deputy
“Absolutely. You live for years and no way you forget it,” Waddell said. “When there’s kids involved, it would be the worst.”
Stewart’s podcast is titled “The Devil Came Knocking” and is available on social media providers like Spotify.