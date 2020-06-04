A driver seen weaving in and out of traffic about 11 a..m. Wednesday on East Andrew Johnson Highway who led sheriff’s deputies on a pursuit into Washington County faces felony charges.
Jason William Johnson, 35, of 755 Swanay Road, Limestone is charged with evading arrest and reckless endangerment.
According to a report written by Detective Sgt. C. Michelle Holt:
A Ford Ranger pickup truck was seen “swerving in and out of congested traffic on 11E near Wendy’s.” The driver, later identified by police as Johnson, lost control of the truck and swerved into traffic stopped for the red light at the Greenville Commons intersection. It went around the traffic by driving into the right-hand turn lane and back onto East Andrew Johnson Highway, running the red light.
Patrol car lights and siren were activated. Traffic was stopped for a red light at the Walgreen’s intersection, and the truck swerved into the left-hand turn lane and then back onto East Andrew Johnson Highway, running the red light.
The truck continued eastbound and ran the red traffic light at Fairgrounds Road. It continued eastbound, “weaving in and out of traffic in a reckless manner. Multiple vehicles had to stop, swerve, or move from their lane of travel to avoid a collision.”
The truck ran the red traffic light at Walmart, continuing eastbound on U.S. 11E into Washington County.
The driver was seen making obscene gestures toward other drivers and pursuing officers.
He was also seen “pointing his finger and thumb in the shape of a gun, pointing it toward vehicles on the opposite side of the roadway.”
The driver of the Ford Ranger was seen hitting his head with his hands and arms, it added.
When the truck approached the traffic light at Persimmon Ridge Road in Jonesborough, the driver turned right and continued to a stop sign before stopping and being taken into custody.
A male passenger in the truck was not charged.
No injuries were reported during the incident.
Johnson is held on $20,000 bond in the Greene County Detention Center pending a first appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.