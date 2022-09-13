Limestone Man Charged With Aggravated Domestic Assault Sep 13, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Dakota Milhorn Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Limestone man charged with aggravated domestic assault and five counts of aggravated assault had a first appearance Monday in Washington County General Sessions Court.Dakota Milhorn, 27, was charged with the offenses late Friday night, according to a news release from Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton.Deputies responded to an assault call involving a firearm on Bowmantown Road. Milhorn told deputies the alleged victims were removing items from a house that belonged to him.The alleged victims told deputies that Milhorn threatened to kill them with a rifle subsequently located in his vehicle, the release said.Milhorn was held on $60,000 bond in the Washington County Detention Center pending his first court appearance. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dakota Milhorn Assault Law Crime Police Criminal Law Washington County Detention Center Victim Keith Sexton Deputy Limestone Aggravated Assault Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Greene County Man Dies In Officer-Involved Shooting Postal Service Hosting Job Fair Thursday In Greeneville Yates Building Demolition Begins To Make Way For Development School Board Gets Sneak Peek Of C-DMS Addition 2022 Baileyton Celebration To Feature Music, Food, Crafts, Celebrities