Greene County Highway Department employees Tim Neas, Geoffrey Dewitt and Coordinator Gary Rector install traffic signs in preparation of opening the new section of the Links Mill Road Project. Funding for this project was provided by the governor’s Improve Act. Completion has been slowed due to the ongoing pandemic and shipping delays, but the road is open and ready for traffic, according to the Highway Department. Jave Construction was the winning bidder, and Greg Greene of Robert Campbell and Associates conducted the construction engineering. A portion of the existing road from East Allens Bridge to the new project just completed will be closed permanently. The Greene County Highway Department urges drivers to use caution when navigating this area