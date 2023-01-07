Lisa Fisher loved kids. That’s one of Fisher's many special attributes that stands out to Butch Patterson, director of the Greeneville Parks & Recreation Department and her colleague for 24 years.
Fisher’s family, former parks department co-workers and many friends in Greene County were in mourning Saturday after learning about the two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on Baileyton Road that took her life.
Fisher was 59. Her husband Scott, 49, was injured in the crash but is out of the hospital, Patterson said.
Also injured in the crash was the other driver, 62-year-old Mark McLain, whose condition was not available Saturday night.
Fisher, of Afton, is the former office manager at the Greeneville Parks & Recreation Department. She was the organizing force behind many activities enjoyed by community residents, including Christmas in the Park, the Snowflake Dance for mentally and physically challenged individuals, creation of the Parks & Recreation Department Hall of Fame, car shows and Halloween-related events.
“She truly loved parks and recreation. She loved kids,” Patterson said.
The Greeneville Parks & Recreation Department posted the following message Saturday night on its Facebook page:
“Lisa Scott Fisher was a friend and advocate for all in our community. We are thankful for the relationships that we were able to harbor during her years at the Greeneville Parks & Recreation Department. Lisa retired with our department after 24 years of service to our town,” the post states.
“She was instrumental in all of our special events and various programs that ran through our department. She was always one of the first faces you saw in our office. She always made you feel like that you were bigger than just a sports league or special event. Each person she came in contact with became a part of her extended parks and recreation family,” it continued.
Patterson started in the director’s position in 1997 and hired Fisher six months later. Fisher, who retired last year, worked to make the recreation department more inclusive, Patterson said.
“(In 1997), we were more of an athletic department and we developed Christmas parties (and other events). She just loved doing those special events,” he said.
Patterson also contributed as a volunteer outside her full-time job, coaching youth basketball along with husband Scott and her mother, Betty Scott.
“It’s a tragic loss for her family and obviously our condolences to her family and brother (John), who still works with us,” Patterson said. “It’s tough for us in the recreation department and it’s just tragic.”
Fisher and her husband were returning Friday afternoon from a funeral service for her aunt, Paulette Scott Rhoton, who passed away on Jan. 3.
The crash that happened about 12:20 p.m. Friday in the 7600 block of Baileyton Road remains under investigation by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
A THP preliminary report states that Fisher was driving a 2011 Buick sedan. Scott Fisher was a passenger.
A 1996 Ford Thunderbird driven by McLain was southbound on Baileyton Road and the car driven by Fisher was northbound when McLain “attempted to make a left-hand turn on Mulberry Road without yielding to (the Buick) and they collided in the roadway,” according to the report narrative.
Fisher’s car was pushed off the road. The car driven by McLain came to rest in the roadway.
Charges are pending, according to the THP. Lisa Fisher was not wearing a seat belt, the report states. Scott Fisher and McLain were wearing safety restraints.
Scott Fisher’s family members were on their way to Greeneville Saturday from out of town after learning of the tragic crash, Patterson said.
Lisa Fisher will be remembered as a “parks and recreation professional,” he said.
“She worked hard at her job and ultimately, she was devoted to kids,” he said. “She had a strong love for children. She was all about the kids, I will say that.”
Arrangements for Fisher are incomplete.