Live music returned to downtown Greeneville on Thursday as a few hundred enjoyed performances by opener B Sharps and headliner Soulfinger on the lawn of Dickson-Williams Mansion. It was the first event in Main Street: Greeneville’s Lyrics on the Lawn concert series scheduled on each Thursday evening in July. For this year’s series, Main Street volunteers were busy helping attendees follow new coronavirus pandemic protocols, including assisting families and couples find spots at least six feet away from each other on the lawn. People moving around the event grounds were also required to wear facial coverings. Food vendors, Top Dog Hot Dog and Creamy Cup for the first concert, were placed across the street in the General Morgan Inn overflow parking lots to provide space for customers to socially distance while waiting in line. The next concert will be July 9 and feature opening act Annie Robinette and headliner Victor Lawson and Boogie Chillen. (See a full preview on Lifestyles, page 4A.)
