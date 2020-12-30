The question of whether llamas will be allowed on the Tusculum Walking Trial will not be answered until January at the earliest.
Sandy Sgirillo, of The Wandering Llama LLC, made a formal request to the Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners to consider allowing the animals on the walking trail.
Dogs have been allowed on a section of the Tusculum Walking Trail since 2018. It has proven a popular destination for dog owners to walk their leashed pets.
Sgrillo was unable to attend the Monday night commissioners meeting, so the request was tabled until the board’s next meeting on Jan. 25.
Mayor Alan Corley said he reviewed the city ordinance allowing dogs on the trail prior to the meeting.
“The only (other) exception on the trail are service animals who are for people who are visibly impaired,” Corley said. “Any changes to that would require an ordinance change.”
Corley and other board members want to ask Sgrillo questions about what her plans for having llamas on trail would be.
“I would convey to her I have some in-person questions,” Corley said.
The Wandering Llama LLC provides a “hiking with llamas” experience in Smokey Mountains locations.
Participants do not ride the llamas.
The Greene County-based business includes walks on hiking trails in Mosheim, Chuckey and the Cherokee National Forest.
REZONING ORDINANCE
Commissioners on first reading Monday night approved an ordinance to rezone a property on Emmert Street bordering on East Andrew Johnson Highway from B-1 Neighborhood Business District to R-1 Low Density Residential District.
Property owner Earl Doyle recently requested that the property be rezoned. The Tusculum Planning Commission earlier this month recommended that the Board of Mayor and Commissioners approve the rezoning request.
A pubic hearing will be held on Jan. 25 before approval of the ordinance on second reading is considered.
The property owner plans to subdivide the property and build a house on one section. That house and a house already there would share a common driveway, according to plans presented to the board.
Other properties surrounding the tract have already been rezoned to R-1, Corley said.
“The Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners realizes that any zoning plan must be changed from time to time to provide for the continued efficient and economic development of the city,” the ordinance says.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, commissioners Monday night approved hiring two new reserve Tusculum Police Department officers. Approval was given to hire Jake Cutshall and Josh Kuker.
Police Chief Danny Greene said that two Tusculum reserve officers resigned in 2020 due to family obligations. Cutshall and Kuker will begin their positions once psychological tests and other requirements are complete.
Reserve officers sometimes patrol with full-time officers and also assist with parking and crowd control at public events.
Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department officers for 2021-23 were announced by fire Chief Marty Shelton. The election of officers was held Dec. 7.
Shelton was reelected fire chief. Other fire department officers and their titles include Scott Crawford, assistant chief; Gene Mullett, captain; Katie Dodson, lieutenant; Judy Mullett, secretary; and Buck Steele, safety officer.
Elections are done on a two-year rotation, with the new positions effective Jan. 1.
Shelton told commissioners there are currently 27 members of the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department, including active, lifetime and probationary members.
In other action, city Public Works Director Warren Cutshall said that leaf pickup for the 2020 fall season has ended. Public participation was good, with 28 truckloads of leaves being picked up.
New equipment purchased by the city allowing leaves to be vacuumed into the truck makes pickup easier, Cutshall said.
Corley and other city officials complimented Cutshall and the Public Works Department for spending much of Christmas Eve and Christmas morning clearing city streets during and after the snowfall.
“They did a good job,” Corley said.
Corley said the city’s new website, tusculumcity.org, is now online. Bugs are still being being worked out of the website, which has been in the works most of 2020.
Tusculum police Officer Dustin Jeffers oversaw creating and setting up the new city website.