Tennessee’s Severe Weather Awareness Week begins Sunday and will be observed through Feb. 26.
Local events are planned by the Greene County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.
As part of Severe Weather Awareness Week, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency and National Weather Service ask Tennesseans “to make severe weather planning and preparedness a priority,” a news release said.
“TEMA wants to help Tennesseans prepare for severe weather hazards. Severe weather and flooding can occur any time in Tennessee, even though they are most common during the spring months of March, April, and May. Tennesseans should take this time to familiarize themselves with their emergency plan and know what to do during severe weather events,” TEMA Director Patrick Sheehan said in a news release.
LOCAL ACTIVITIES
Heather Sipe, Greene County Office of Emergency Management director, outlined local and interactive activities planned in the upcoming week:
Sipe said each day of the week will focus on a different topic. They include:
Sunday: The Important Role of SKYWARN Spotters.
Monday: Flooding and Flash Floods.
Tuesday: Lightning, the Underrated Killer.
Wednesday: Tornado Safety and Preparedness.
Thursday: Severe Thunderstorms.
Friday: NOAA Weather Radio and the Emergency Alert System.
Saturday: Importance of Social Media.
Tornado drills are planned Wednesday at county and city schools as part of Severe Weather Awareness Week, Sipe said. Drills Wednesday will also include a statewide test of NOAA weather radios.
The National Weather Service plans a series of virtual training courses throughout the week. A list of courses and daily educational themes can be found on the NWS website at weather.gov/ohx/swaw2022.
“This year’s annual Severe Weather Awareness Week comes after a year of devastating floods, tornadoes, and severe weather,” the TEMA news release said.
SEVERE WEATHER ADVICE
TEMA offers some basic severe weather advice:
- Never venture into high water, either on foot or in a vehicle.
- If you’re outside and hear thunder, go indoors immediately.
- Go to a basement or an innermost, first floor room in a home if told to take shelter during a tornado warning.
- Know the location of and route to an office or building’s tornado shelter.
- Never try to outrun a tornado.
- Have an emergency plan ready at places where the family spends time, including work, school, daycare, commuting and outdoor events.
- Emergency plans should include where to meet, and who family members should check in with, and what to do if separated from family members during a severe weather emergency.
TEMA recommends that at a minimum, emergency preparedness kits should include one gallon of water per-day, per-person, and per-pet, for three to five days. The kit should also have enough non-perishable food for each family member, and pets, for three to five days.
Other items that every kit should have include a flashlight, battery-powered radio, extra batteries, first aid kit, personal hygiene items, cell phone charger or solar charger, copies of important family documents, and extra supplies of medications, especially for those with chronic health conditions.
To learn more, additional resources are available at: