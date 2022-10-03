The Greeneville Fire Department and Greene County volunteer fire departments will mark Fire Prevention Month by visiting local schools in upcoming days.
“The Greeneville Fire Department recognizes the month of October as ‘Fire Prevention Month.’ This year, the National Fire Protection Association’s theme for Fire Prevention Week is ‘Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape,’ recognizing the need of developing a home fire escape plan with all members of the household and practicing it regularly,” Greeneville Fire Marshal David Weems said.
President Calvin Coolidge proclaimed Fire Prevention Week a national observance in 1925, making it the longest-running public health observance in the U.S.
During Fire Prevention Month, “children, adults, and teachers learn how to stay safe in case of a fire. Firefighters provide lifesaving public education in an effort to drastically decrease casualties caused by fires,” according to the NFPA.
Fire Prevention Week is observed annually during the week of Oct. 9 in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire, which began on Oct. 8, 1871, and caused devastating damage.
“This horrific conflagration killed more than 250 people, left 100,000 homeless, destroyed more than 17,400 structures, and burned more than 2,000 acres of land,” according to the NFPA.
HOME HEATING SAFETY
Fire officials caution the public to observe safety practices when using heating equipment in the home.
“As temperatures drop approaching the winter months, the number of residential fires related to the use of heating equipment increases. The majority of home heating fires are caused by portable or stationary space heaters,” Weems said.
Weems said the cause of many fires is related “to having the heaters too close to combustible items, such as furniture or clothing. We recommended making sure any heating device is at placed at least 3 feet from combustible materials.”
Fires are also caused “by having too many devices plugged into an electrical outlet, causing the outlet to overheat,” Weems said.
“‘Multi Plug’ adapters should not be used, as this device could cause an electrical overload issue that could start a fire. Electric heaters should be plugged directly into an outlet,” he said.
“Extension cords should never be used to power an electric heater. The electrical outlet should be rated for the connected device. Electrical cords should be inspected for any damage and replaced if necessary,” Weems added.
Charging cables for battery-powered devices should be unplugged when not in use, Weems said.
“Also, make sure the charging cable is compatible with the device being charged. Lithium powered devices, such as ‘ebikes,’ electric scooters, and hoverboards have caused many fires due to use of improper charging cables,” he said.
Weems recommends that wood and gas fireplaces and chimneys be inspected annually by a professional.
Additionally, “If solid fuel or gas appliances are used in a home, carbon monoxide alarms should be installed,” he said.
‘SMOKE ALARMS SAVE LIVES’
Smoke alarms should be in every bedroom, outside of sleeping areas such as hallways and on each level of a home, Weems said.
“Smoke alarms save lives,” he said. “Fire deaths often occur in homes without working smoke alarms.”
“Choose an alarm that is listed with a testing laboratory, meaning it has met certain standards for protection. For the best protection, use combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms that are interconnected throughout the home,” according to the NFPA.
Weems recommends testing smoke alarms monthly to ensure they are in working condition.
The Greeneville Fire Department provides free smoke alarms to residents inside the Town of Greeneville. Call 423-638-4243 for more information.
Many Greene County volunteer fire departments also provide free smoke alarm installation.
“Today’s homes burn faster than ever. You may have as little as two minutes, or even less time, to safely escape a home fire from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Your ability to get out of a home during a fire depends on early warning from smoke alarms and advance planning,” an NFPA news release states.