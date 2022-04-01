The Greene County Partnership's Agribusiness Committee learned more about a new meat processing facility coming to western Washington County during its meeting Thursday.
Susan McKinney, the executive director of the Appalachian Resource Conservation and Development Council (ARC&D), presented the information about the new facility to the committee.
According to McKinney, the ARC&D is working with a group of farmers to get the new facility constructed and ready for use by the end of 2023 or early 2024.
The Washington County Commission approved $2 million in American Rescue Plan funding for the project on Monday night.
The meat processing facility is expected to cost about $10 million to construct and furnish with the proper equipment.
ARC&D will also apply for grant funding from the United States Department of Agriculture, the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, and the Appalachian Regional Commission.
According to McKinney, when the facility is completed it will process 30-40 animals per week. The facility will then ramp up production as time goes on, reaching full capacity about three years after commencing operations.
Once fully operational, the facility will be able to process about 100 head of cattle per week at full production or about 5,000-6,000 head of cattle, swine and goats total per year.
"This facility will be a huge addition, but it is really a drop in the bucket to what we need. It will not hurt our current processors. They could work 24 hours a day and still not get through all the animals that need to be processed," McKinney said.
McKinney told the board that on average there is currently about a 15 month wait to have a cow slaughtered in the region.
"It is a frustrating situation for producers. Some are basically having to make appointments for processing before calves are even born," McKinney said.
According to McKinney, about 94% of cattle raised in Tennessee are shipped out of state to be "finished" and slaughtered. "Finishing" is when cattle gain their final weight, often by eating grain, before being slaughtered and processed.
McKinney believes that the new facility in Washington County will cut out the shipping and finishing costs that are incurred when livestock are shipped out of state, which lead to higher meat prices. The facility could help lead to cheaper and traceable local meat in the region that would be sold at grocery stores, restaurants and at the facility itself.
McKinney told the board that there were about 100 dairy farms operating in Washington County in the 1980s, and that now there are only four. The facility will try to work with farmers to use some of the old dairy farms to finish cattle locally.
"We want to be able to say that our food was grown here, it was raised here, and it was processed here," McKinney said.
The facility will have different days for swine to be processed at the facility as not to cross contaminate with cattle processing.
ARC&D has picked out a plot of land near the Jonesborough Flea Market along 11-E in Telford that will be the home of the processing facility.
The facility will be organized as a cooperative, according to McKinney.
The processing facility will be comprised of member owners who do business with the facility. Each member will only have one vote, no matter how much business they do at the facility. However, members will receive patronage from the co-op based on the annual amount of business they do with the facility.
Members of the co-op will elect a board of directors who will serve terms and manage the facility's operations.
McKinney told the committee that four companies own 85% of meat processing facilities in the United States, and that the cooperative facility, in addition to other locally owned facilities, will help improve food prices, food security, and food safety.
McKinney expects that some farmers will come as far as from western North Carolina and southwest Virginia to use the facility.
"A big part of this is that people will know where their meat came from. They will be able to trace their meat from the birth of the calf, where it was raised regionally, where it was finished, and where it was processed, all in East Tennessee."
Ground is expected to be broken on the new facility in Spring of 2023.