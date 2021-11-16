Most local artists who displayed their crafts on Sunday for the second annual Arts Drive-Buy said they were very pleased with the response from the public.
The artists, who have reportedly been hit hard economically from the effects of COVID-19 for about the past two years, said they saw increased foot traffic on Sunday during what was billed as a safe, socially distanced opportunity for art fans and the curious to interact with artists and their work in a safe environment.
Some artists displayed their art outdoors, such as in a residential driveway or outside a studio. Some, though not all, artists work masks, as did some, but again not all, of the people who came to view the art.
Others simply opened galleries as usual with no extraordinary precautions other than the occasional mask worn by an artist displaying their work, or a member of the public who did the same when discussing the artwork with its creators.
Several people milled about the Artspace 4 Gallery looking at paintings, sculptures, jewelry and necklaces for sale, or chatted with the artists whose work was displayed.
Misty Dempsey, an abstract painter, said at about 2 p.m that she had already sold four paintings and a necklace that day. “It’s been very steady,” she said of foot traffic in the gallery located on North Main Street. The gallery shares ownership among six artists, including Dempsey.
Next door, customer John Price showed off a pen, Christmas ornaments, and other items he bought from Denise Pritchard, who turns wood in the shop.
The drive-buy was organized by the Greeneville Arts Council.
“We were looking for a way for people to get out of their homes and for artists to show their work in a safe manner during COVID,” said Greeneville Arts Council President Justine Young recently. “It was a success (last year) and everyone wanted to keep doing it. Because it was so popular, we (made) it an annual event.”
She added, “It’s a great way to support the arts.”
On Sunday, at the Mark Russell Fire Hall Studio on East Grove Street, watercolor artist Natalie Richardson Laux was bundled up in a scarf and cap just outside the studio in a partially screened-off area displaying her art.
Meme Exum, also located outside, said of her jewelry sales, “They’ve been good. We had a nice steady crowd despite the cold.”
John Chapman’s parents manned a table in their Maple Crest Drive driveway with artwork by their 14-year-old artist son. Chapman, who was indoors suffering tonsilitis, came outside to greet a reporter and pose for photographs. He sold an original drawing made with markers of the Statue of Liberty, plus magnets with reproductions of his artwork. The parents said at mid-afternoon that six or seven people had already stopped by to look at the young artist’s work, with a few making some purchases.
George Wurtzel, a blind wood turner, furniture maker, and builder, said he was very pleased with the number of people who stopped by to see his crafts at his Ginko Gallery on East Church Street. He stood outside the gallery and talked to customers.
David June, who said he makes mostly oil landscape paintings, displayed his art on the sidewalk outside Ginko Gallery.
June said sales had been “very good despite the cold and wind.” He said he had struggled with the wind blowing over easels with his artwork displayed on them.
While the arts council’s website served as a virtual venue for exhibits during the pandemic shutdown, the drive-buy met the need for artists and art lovers to connect in a personal way while following COVID-19 guidelines, according to a press release from the council.