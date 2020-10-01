Cases will continue to be heard in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the James H. Quillen U.S. Courthouse in Greeneville for at least the next four years.
President Donald J. Trump signed the Continuing Appropriations Act bill into law on Thursday. It was passed in September by the House of Representatives and the Senate.
In addition to extending federal appropriations through December 11, this legislation extends the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Eastern District of Tennessee, which was scheduled to lapse on Sept. 30, for an additional four years.
Rep. Phil Roe, R-1st, of Johnson City, was one of those who helped preserve the Bankruptcy Court judgeship at the federal courthouse in Greeneville.
“This is the only bankruptcy judgeship in Northeast Tennessee, and I’m thrilled we were successful in extending it,” Roe said in a statement released Thursday.
Roe said he had been working for months, along with senators Lamar Alexander and Marcia Blackburn, to ensure the judgeship would continue.
“Allowing the court to lapse would have greatly disadvantaged Northeast Tennessee. Bankruptcy cases from our region would have been reassigned to the bankruptcy courts in Knoxville and Chattanooga, which would add more cases to both courts, force many East Tennesseans to make hours-long trips to have their cases heard and prevent them from having similar access to emergency hearings to halt foreclosures and injunctions,” Roe said.
PARSONS RETIREMENT
The formal extension of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Greeneville came one day after the retirement of Judge Marcia Parsons, who has served as a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge since 1993, and was elevated to chief judge in 2012.
Parsons announced her retirement earlier this year. All U.S. Bankruptcy Court cases have been handled by telephone since March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
A new judge will be appointed by the 6th Circuit in Cincinnati, which includes Tennessee. It may be up to a year before that happens, said William T. Magill, clerk of court over U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee.
In the meantime, Eastern District Chief Bankruptcy Judge Shelley D. Rucker, based in Chattanooga, will hear Greeneville cases by phone. She will travel to Greeneville to preside in person over cases once pandemic restrictions are lifted, Magill said.
“We’re all disappointed that Judge Parsons is leaving, of course, but we are also pleased with having another judge to pick up the (caseload) and we are also pleased to have another judge to hear cases in the district,” Magill said Thursday.
Bankruptcy filings have been “very low” in recent months in U.S. District Court in Greeneville, Magill said.
Some observers believe filings are low because of a combination of factors, including the pandemic, unemployment insurance and mortgage payments being deferred.
“The prevailing sentiment is that there will be a record amount of bankruptcy filings” after the pandemic is over, Magill said.
“They don’t have that crunch now but we think that is coming in the not-too-distant future,” Magill said.
Parsons explained earlier this year that the Eastern District has a temporary bankruptcy judgeship that lapsed on May 25, 2017.
She wrote that the loss of the bankruptcy judgeship in Greeneville could be avoided if Congress acted before her retirement “to extend the temporary judgeship or convert it from a temporary to a permanent judgeship.”
“Knowing of the eventual loss of the temporary judgeship, our court over the last few years has advised members of Congress from Tennessee of this eventuality, and recently I informed Sen. Lamar Alexander, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, and Congressman Phil Roe of my planned retirement.
“Hopefully, Congress will act to save the judgeship, so that the northeastern division of the district will continue to be served by a resident bankruptcy judge,” Parsons wrote.
There are three other bankruptcy judges in the Eastern District, including Rucker.
ROE LETTER
Roe, Alexander and Blackburn all advocated for extension of the judgeship.
On July 28, Roe wrote House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler and Ranking Member Jim Jordan to encourage the extension of the bankruptcy judgeship.
In the July letter, Roe noted that the Administrative Office of U.S. Courts did not include the judgeship in recommendations for courts to extend, “leaving Northeast Tennessee vulnerable at a time of significant financial distress.”
Between 2018 and 2019, pre-pandemic bankruptcy filings in the Greeneville Division increased by 21.7%.
“Due to the economic distress caused by COVID-19, it’s very likely this division will have significantly more bankruptcy cases,” Roe wrote.
Northeast Tennessee would have been “severely disadvantaged” had the Greeneville judgeship lapsed, Roe wrote.
“I’m thankful that this court will be extended for four more years and that the Administrative Office of U.S. Courts has recently recommended to Congress that this court be extended or made permanent,” Roe said Thursday.