Two young men from Limestone got to enjoy an experience of a lifetime on Aug. 7.
Brothers Ivan Daniels, 14, and Cohen Daniels, 12, sons of Josh and Melodie Daniels, had the honor of presenting a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.
To make this special honor even more priceless, they had the privilege of being joined by their fife and drum teachers, SGM Billy White and SGM Mark Reilly, who are soldiers in The Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps. It is the only unit of its kind in the United States’ armed forces and is part of the 3rd U.S. Infantry. The Fife and Drum Corps has been stationed at Fort Myer, Virginia, since its founding in February 1960.
The musicians of the “Old Guard” play the fifes and drums from the days of the American Revolution as well as performing in uniforms patterned after those worn by the musicians of Gen. George Washington’s Continental Army. Military musicians of the period wore the reverse colors of the regiments to which they were assigned. The uniforms worn by the members of the Corps are dated circa 1781, and consist of black tricorn hats, white wigs, waistcoats, colonial coveralls, and red regimental coats. The 69-member Corps uses 10-hole fifes, handmade rope-tensioned drums and single-valve bugles, which bring to life the exciting sounds of the Continental Army.
Ivan and Cohen have had the privilege of the tutelage of SGM’s White and Reilly in workshops at Joint Base Myer in Washington, D.C., as well as in weekly sessions via Zoom.
Many have heard the talented brothers play at events in Greeneville, most recently during the June Statehood Day program. In May the two, along with younger brother Gideon, became the youngest members of the Sons of the American Revolution to receive state and national color guard medals.
They are members of the Tennessee Society Children of the American Revolution, and both hold state offices. They are members of the Watauga Chapter Sons of the American Revolution and are the youngest committee chairs in the nation. Ivan is the national junior president of the Descendants of the Battle of Kings Mountain. The brothers are also active in the Society of the Descendants of Washington’s Army at Valley Forge.
Their mother, Melodie Daniels related, “Much to our surprise, this was the first time either of these gentlemen, White and Reilly, had ever been on the ‘presenter’ side of this particular ceremony. It was also SGM White’s final time to salute the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier while in uniform as he just had his retirement ceremony yesterday. An opportunity like this, for the boys, will never happen again. It will however live on in the hearts and minds of two young men who got to walk with two of their heroes up to the front of an American shrine where the essence and passion of the American spirit is manifest in the sacrifice made by the soldiers buried there. The American spirit may be something difficult to condense into mere words, but I know that moments like this have inspired Ivan and Cohen to live that American spirit and serve as positive, courageous Americans in whatever way God leads them.”
She continued, “Josh and I cannot thank Billy and Mark enough for making this moment a priority in their very busy schedules. It takes a village to raise a child, and we are amazed that our boys are blessed with these incredible mentors who give more to our nation than music and service, and we all benefit from their efforts. May God bless America and the American soldier.”