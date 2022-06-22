A used ambulance restored to service by a Greeneville business will be on its way Wednesday to the front lines in war-torn Ukraine.
The ambulance was donated by R Enterprises LLC, an ambulance re-mounter and re-manufacturer on Harold Cemetery Road owned by Jay and Andrea Roths.
Jay Roths credited all his employees for the work that went into making the ambulance ready for shipment to Ukraine, where it is urgently needed.
Between 500 and 600 ambulances have been destroyed since the Russian invasion of the country in February, Roths said.
The Ford F-450 ambulance was a trade-in from a hospital in LaMesa, Texas, an R Enterprises customer.
“We had the motor rebuilt. It is a four-wheel drive vehicle and we are told it will go straight to the front because of its special capabilities,” Roths said.
The ambulance will be picked up Wednesday for transport to Baltimore for a July 3 sailing date that would get it to Ukraine about July 17. Roths said there remains a possibility the vehicle can be shipped by air next week.
Since the the conflict in Ukraine began, the Roths family wanted to do something to help. Roths said every workday morning at R Enterprises, there is a short meeting that closes with a prayer. One day, “We prayed what can we do to be helpful,” Roths said.
About two weeks later a man named John Rowell who had made a humanitarian trip to Ukraine appeared at the business.
“He came over and visited,” Roths said.
Rowell saw the need in Ukraine “and he came back in his heart to do something with ambulances,” Roths said.
A plan was put together to donate an ambulance for use in Ukraine.
“We asked and we got an answer,” Roths said in reference to the earlier prayer.
Rowell put Roths and company General Manager Mark Brannan in touch with a native of Ukraine who lives in Asheville, North Carolina. Ella Pavlyuk serves as an interpreter who communicates with Ukranian officials and helped sort out details relating to the donation.
The process included the Ministry of Health of Ukraine. R Enterprises is collaborating in the effort with the Ukrainian Medical Association of North America and Christopher Manson of OSF Health Care, an integrated health care network in Illinois and Michigan. An affiliation in the project was developed with OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Illinois. Manson made the shipping arrangements, Roths said.
Other businesses and individuals also assisted with the project.
The ambulance engine was rebuilt and bullet-proofed by Don’s Tractor Repair in Surgoinsville.
Graphic and paint work was done by Pecan Ridge Paint & Body in Mosheim. Roths also thanked Artistic Printers in Greeneville.
Pavlyuk was at R Enterprises on Tuesday, excited to see the ambulance ready for shipment.
Many of her family members remain in Ukraine, including her father and his wife, a 5-year-old “baby brother” and many cousins living close to the war zone.
Pavlyuk’s father lives in the western section of Ukraine, away from the fighting, but she said the Russian military recently launched missiles to destroy an oil refinery near his house.
“It’s been quite a ride overall. We have taken it one day at a time. If they’re alive, it’s a good day,” she said. “They are there helping Ukraine however they can.”
The ambulance will be filled with medical supplies Wednesday before it begins the journey to Ukraine, Roths said.
Roths, a South Dakota native who moved to Greene County with his wife and children in 2005, comes from a family background that includes an ambulance restoration business. He used his expertise to open a similar venture about five years ago in Greene County. The business now has 16 employees, including son Spencer and other family members.
The company acquires and refurbishes ambulances from all over the U.S., and its client list is also national in scope, Brannan said.
Roths said the ambulance conversion, module and systems were made ready for service by the R Enterprises team.
Company employees share his enthusiasm for the project.
“Anything we find to be non-functional, we made it fit for service. Everyone here has a hand in this ambulance,” he said.
Pavlyuk is grateful for everyone’s involvement.
“It’s a great help,” she said. “Any vehicle will be helpful. Mark and Jay, what they are doing is actually saving lives right now.”
The R Enterprises team that made the project a reality includes Jay and Andrea Roths, their son Spencer Roths, Mark Brannan, Heidi Chandler, Malachi Owens, Joey Smith, Tyler Smith, Alfie Smith, Stephen Harris, Shadrack Harris, Phillip Barnes, Caleb Jones, Guy Evans, Anthony Painter, Ken Jackson, Cameron Conner, Eric Cobble and Lee Mathes.
There are several different ways the public can help with similar aid efforts, Roths said.
Members of the public can call 1-833-REMOUNT or visit the company website at www.REnterprisesllc.com and go to the Ukraine page for additional details on how to help. The website includes a link with information on how to donate medical supplies and contacts for nonprofit organization for those who want to donate funds for more ambulances.
For an organization that may want to donate an ambulance, Roths said he has contacts that will ensure it gets to Ukraine.
Future efforts may be forthcoming, Roths said.
The ambulance is a very meaningful start.
“On the one hand, it’s only one, but one can make a difference,” he said.