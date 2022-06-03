Although the Labor Department and Federal Reserve report indications inflation may be slowing after a months-long high, small business owners continue to grapple with the effects of rising prices.
“I think it’s hurting all of us, probably everybody. It may not have caught up yet, but if it stays this way another year we’ll be in trouble,” said Fred Campbell, owner of Creative Masonry.
Campbell was one of many local business owners who said the cost of fuel alone has been causing serious problems for them.
“I’ve got about 10 or 12 company trucks on the road, and my diesel and fuel bill has doubled,” he said. “Plus, when we quote jobs, we calculate the fuel costs based on what it costs that day.”
Some fluctuation in prices between the day the quote is given and the day work begins is typical, he said, but the rapidly rising gas prices in recent months threw a wrench into Creative Masonry’s estimating calculations.
“We have had to start tacking on about 10% from what we were before on newer projects to cover it, and the old ones, we were locked in because we weren’t going to change what we had quoted,” Campbell said.
Across the board suppliers are adding fuel surcharges and generally upping their prices to adjust.
“All our materials have gone up, and some suppliers are charging a $50 surcharge that they’ve added to it,” Campbell said.
Local garden centers are also seeing first hand the rising cost of fuel and materials.
“We have seen quite a bit of cost increases across the board. Animal feed has gone up quite a bit, and really most everything has, even the toys and candy,” said David Broyles of Broyles General Store & Emporium. “There’s fuel surcharges on pallets, and costs for labor and shipping have gone up. We grow a lot of our own plants, so we’re also getting hit with the cost of energy. We’re paying way more for propane now than we were this time last year.”
Broyles and Becky McNeese of The Greene House, another local garden center, both noted rising costs on plastics and soil.
“Whether it’s plants we grow ourselves or if we get them from a grower, the cost of the plastic planters to grow them in has really gone up,” McNeese said. “Raw materials for soils is driving the cost of plants up, too, plus there’s the freight to get it all here, and companies are charging more and more surcharges. That’s what we are seeing that is affecting us most, raw materials for soil, plastics to grow plants in, and fuel.”
In the restaurant industry, business owners are seeing rising food costs, often related to the cost of fuel for both production and transportation from supplier to restaurant.
“Costs go up every week,” said Jay Tinkham, co-owner with his wife Liz of Mamma T’s Eats & Treats, located on Bohannon Avenue.
Tinkham estimated he paid 65% more in May than in April for fries, 57% more for chicken and 52% more for eggs, and he said, “dairy is through the roof.”
He also noted credit card fees rising, which has prompted the Tinkhams to post a sign by the register requesting cash, if possible.
“All the meats have gone up. I know corn beef and roast beef have doubled, and even chicken is going up, too,” said Phat Cat Cafe owner Keith Kitts.
Disruptions to the global supply chain also continue to create scarcity.
“Cisco was out of 11 items I ordered last week,” Tinkham said on Wednesday. “I had to go get it somewhere else, which is more expensive. I had to order cups and lids from Ebay.”
“The main thing I’ve noticed is that it has been really hard to get some things, like our syrups and certain supplies, like paper goods,” Jade Ricker, owner of 423 Mercantile and Coffee said. 423 Mercantile and Coffee was formerly Mercantile on Depot and Sugar Smash, but Ricker recently relocated to a former bank on the 11E bypass and added a coffee shop drive-thru.
“Some things are going up, but our ice cream really hasn’t gone up that much, and I would say the main challenge has been finding certain things,” she said. “I don’t know if I’ve been doing this long enough to see as big of a difference as some other business owners, but it is a challenge.”
In light of such challenges, many businesses, like the others such as trucking companies they rely on, have raised their prices, while others are still trying to avoid changing their prices.
Ricker, Tinkham and Brooke Kilgore, owner of the Uncommon Collective boutique in the Commons, all said they have so far not changed in-store prices.
“I am buying a little less from vendors right now to try to avoid it. I know a lot of people don’t have a lot of extra money for a lot of wants over needs,” said Kilgore.
“We have been eating the cost rather than raise prices, but we can’t do it forever,” said Tinkham.
Ricker said her issues with supply have significantly outweighed issues she has experienced with higher costs, so for now she said prices have not changed.
Local garden centers Broyles and the Greene House both upped their costs, along with Kitts and many others.
“We hate to do it, but we had too,” said McNeese.
“We tried to cut the margin down, but we can only do so much, so we had to go up a little bit,” Broyles said.
Both said they have seen understanding customers, willing to pay a little more, but some other business owners expressed concerns that people may be shopping less.
Kitts, who also owns Family Hair Center and Jamaican Me Tan, both on Tusculum Boulevard, said he is seeing changes in customers’ patterns he believes are related to the gas prices.
“I think gas prices are already affecting how often people want to go out to eat or tan, and I know some seniors who come to my salon are starting to cut back on their chemical services like perms and color because they’re bracing for what’s to come and trying to save money,” said Kitts.
Tinkham had a similar concern.
“People are still coming in to eat, but I know a lot of people right now are trying to just make one trip out into town and do all their errands at once to save gas. They’re definitely not joyriding,” he said. “If people can’t afford to put gas in their car, how can they afford to go out to eat?”
Campbell of Creative Masonry said the construction business has shown no signs of slowing, and in the gardening world, McNeese and Broyles both said shoppers are still coming in.
“Plants bring people such happiness, and people love to spruce up their porch when the weather is nice, so it seems like people just find a way,” McNeese said.
“I think people are kind of accustomed to costs going up because it’s everywhere. Sometimes I’ll say, ‘I’m sorry, it’s gone up,’ and they usually say, ‘well, what hasn’t.”