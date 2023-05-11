About 250 meals were distributed to, or picked up by, first responders and veterans in Greene County during lunch on Wednesday, to thank them for their service to our local area communities.
Mike Vallie, of Vallie Insurance, organized and sponsored the annual free lunch, along with four other businesses in the area.
Vallie said of the men and women receiving the lunches, "They're working hard to make this a better place. We're just trying to serve the people that serve us, and show our appreciation for all the things they've done to make this a better community."
Vallie was busy for several hours, beginning early in the morning grilling half-chickens for the meals in a large pit built behind the insurance company on Tusculum Boulevard.
Friendly, smiling employees and other volunteers handed out lunches and drinks to first responders, including some who ate at picnic tables on the business's property. Others drove up to pick up styrofoam containers filled with food for themselves and fellow responders at their home bases, such as the sheriff's department and county jail.
Each meal included a half-chicken that had been grilled with plenty of BBQ sauce, corn on the cob, cole slaw, baked beans, a roll, brownie and a drink.
"We're really blessed that for the seven years we've done this, it's never rained," said Vallie, who busily attended to the grilling and other duties. On Wednesday, it was sunny with temperatures in the mid-70s.
Members of the local Gideons International handed out small, portable books comprised of the Psalms and Proverbs from the Bible.
Vallie said he got the idea for the complimentary lunches for first responders and veterans from his father, Lt. James Vallie, who wrote letters to his mother, Grace Ramage, Nov. 13-Nov. 26, 1946, from on board the SS Cape Mendocino, while it was headed from San Francisco to Manila via Tokyo. Lt. Vallie was 18 at the time.
In parts of the letters reprinted and framed by the present Vallie family, Lt. Vallie wrote at the time, "My company didn't eat breakfast till 1030 today, coffee a boiled egg and bread, to boot they aren't getting any dinner. I feel like a damned heel when I get three square meals a day... My men were fed on time I saw to that personally cornered the mess officer he outranked me, gave him holy hell, my boys ate, they're a swell bunch of boys, mom. I'll stick by them no matter what."
Said Mike Vallie, "My father taught me our responsibility is to help other people. It's all about giving back to the community."
The four other sponsors of the lunch were Unified Title and Escrow, Southbound Real Estate, ACR, and Cervas Highlands.