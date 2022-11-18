Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church, 2320 Old Tusculum Road, is serving as one of the drop-off sites in Greene County during National Collection Week, Nov. 14-21, for the Samaritan’s Purse project, Operation Christmas Child.
Another drop-off location site associated with the volunteer organization is First Baptist Church of Baileyton, 1208 Baileyton Main St.
Operation Christmas Child has been a project that communities across the globe have volunteered their time and resources with since 1993. The project asks people to fill a shoebox with items such as school supplies, hygiene products, and toys to serve as Christmas gifts to children in need all over the world.
A news release from Samaritan’s Purse stated an estimated 11 million children will receive a shoebox gift this year.
Oak Grove Free Will Baptist, just off Old Tusculum Road, serves as Greeneville’s donation drop-off site. This year, Frank and Betty Barrett are leading the effort at the church. This is their first time leading the volunteer project, but they have been a part of the volunteer effort in years past.
Frank Barrett said volunteers from the church have sent out 122 letters to businesses, churches and organizations in Greene County in order to spread the word about the program.
“We’d like to get even more people involved,” Barrett said.
Barrett noted the cost to ship each shoe box is about $10, though he said Samaritan’s Purse covers the shipping cost if payment is an issue.
After the shoeboxes are packed (about 16 shoeboxes per shipping box), they are driven to Johnson City to Heritage Baptist Church. This year, the Greene County Food Bank has provided a truck for volunteers from Oak Grove to drive the boxes to Johnson City.
Barrett said the shoebox collection project goes further than simply being a holiday supply collection project.
“It’s more than just a shoebox,” Barrett said.
Along with the donation of supplies to children in need, he said, the Samaritan’s Purse volunteer effort goes further and attempts to build ministries and spread the Christian Gospel within communities where the organization donates.
Barrett said shoebox collection has increased this year. Last year, Oak Grove collected about 3,050 boxes. By Thursday, the church had collected 2,261 boxes; on Monday alone they had 2,172 boxes. He said the volunteers feel confident they will reach the 4,000 mark in total shoeboxes.
Bill Gragg, pastor of Oak Grove Church, said the church has participated in the program for about 12 years. Gragg spoke about how much it means for the church and community members to have been involved in a global donation program for over a decade.
“It’s a ministry for us,” Gragg said. “It’s the joy to see the people in the community participate. They got their heart in it.”
Gragg and Barrett noted how Samaritan’s Purse has helped with the process, including donation collection.
“Samaritan’s Purse is here to help,” Barrett said, “The execs have come here to help.”
To find more information on how to donate and details about the program, visit www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/fact-sheet-occ/ .
To find out more information on how to get involved or for donation questions specific the Oak Grove Church drop-off site call 423-639-9241.