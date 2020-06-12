Greene County’s number of confirmed coronavirus cases has edged up one to 53, according to Friday’s update from the Tennessee Department of Health.
However, the new case does not appear to be active with 51 cases reported as recovered in the county, according to the state report. The active cases are calculated using the number of recovered and the number of deaths subtracted from the number of confirmed cases. There have been two deaths in Greene County.
The state Department of Health’s detailed daily report on county cases has been expanded to include the number of positive tests. For Greene County, that number is 61.
The Health Department’s website explains that the number of tests reflect the total positive tests. An individual may take the test more than once and receive multiple positive results. While each of those results is recorded in the positive test number, the individual is counted only once in the case number, according to the Department of Health.
For the statewide numbers, the report is also counting probable cases in addition to confirmed cases. On Friday, the Department of Health reported 29,126 total cases, reflecting 28,924 confirmed coronavirus cases and 202 probable cases.
The number of deaths also includes both confirmed and probable statistics with 447 confirmed deaths reported from the virus and 21 probable deaths for a total of 468.