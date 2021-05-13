On May 15 and 16, more than 100 crafters and merchants will line the streets of downtown Greeneville for the 26th Annual Iris Festival, according to a news release from the Greene County Partnership.
Created in 1994, the festival has become the community’s major event, and features artists, craftsmen, merchants, food vendors and local entertainment.
This year’s Iris festival will offer arts and crafts vendors along with some of the region’s most popular food vendors. Participating artists and craftsmen must meet certain criteria and can only sell handmade items. All applications are reviewed to ensure that all items are handmade and reduce duplication of arts and crafts. Some of the crafters will be demonstrating their arts like wheel-thrown pottery, crocheting and woodworking.
In addition to the arts and crafts, the festival offers aromas and tastes of dozens of delicacies from the festival’s Food Court. Culinary delights such as fresh homemade doughnuts, Caribbean cuisine, bloomin’ onions and spiral spuds are just a few of the items to expect. Booths will also feature vendors specializing in down-home favorites like ice cream, fresh-squeezed lemonade and snow cones.
The Iris Festival was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Returning with the festival this year are the Sundown On Depot Cruise-In car show and the Iris Festival Pageant, as well as live musical performances.
The Iris Festival will take place 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
For a full list of participating crafters and food vendors, visit greenevilleirisfestival.com. For more information about the festival in general, visit the website or contact the Greene County Partnership at 423-638-4111.