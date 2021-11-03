Director of Greeneville City Schools Steve Starnes, Niswonger Foundation President and CEO Dr. Nancy Dishner and foundation founder Scott Niswonger will lead subcommittees in the state’s review of its education funding formula.
The funding formula known as the Basic Education Program (BEP), which allocates funding to districts based on enrollment, has been in place without meaningful updates for more than 30 years, state officials said in October.
The review, which state officials said in a news release is intended to “explore possibilities for a more student-centered approach,” was announced Oct. 8, and soon after the state began announcing members and chairs of 18 subcommittees who will work with the state’s central steering committee, composed of statewide policymakers.
The appointments of Starnes, Dishner and Niswonger represent two out of the 18 subcommittees, with Starnes serving as chair for the school system personnel subcommittee and Dishner and Niswonger acting as co-chairs of the regional collectives and advocacy subcommittee.
The state has also begun announcing subcommittee members including both representatives of schools and districts, like Starnes, as well as parents, students and other educational entities like the Niswonger Foundation.
Starnes said at the time the review was called that he welcomed it and was ready to discuss areas he sees as in need of additional funding.
“I am encouraged that this review process might include consideration of additional funding for school nurses, school counselors, assistant principals, Response to Instruction and Intervention (RTI2) resources and personnel, mental health personnel, and school security, which are all extremely inadequately funded within the current formula,” Starnes said.
“Additionally increased funding for technology moving forward is greatly needed, and in my opinion, one area that needs immediate and diligent attention is a commitment to increasing teacher compensation within the formula to ensure school districts are well-positioned to recruit, hire and retain excellent teachers,” he said. “I look forward to this conversation and the positive impact it could have on the students in the Greeneville City Schools district as well as those throughout the state.”
Dishner also said she is prepared to discuss improvements to the BEP.
“The Niswonger Foundation is focused on ensuring the greatest measure of support we can provide to our consortium of school districts, the State of Tennessee, and the children of our state,” Dishner said. “In keeping with that commitment, I am honored to be asked to assist with this conversation about the best method for our state to fund K-12 education. I am glad that a method is being established so that any Tennesseans can have an opportunity to voice their thoughts and ideas related to education funding. Likewise, I respect and appreciate that it is time for our current funding method to have a careful review. We will stand ready to assist with this conversation as plans for this work move forward.”
As part of the review process, the Department of Education is hosting a series of eight regional town halls with Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn to hear public feedback. The fifth of those will be Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, co-hosted by the Niswonger Foundation, Greeneville City Schools, TennesseeCAN, United Ways of Tennessee, Greene County Partnership, Hamblen County Department of Education, Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, Bristol City Schools, Tennessee PTA, Walters State Community College and Ballad Health.
A press release from the state said that all members of the public are invited and encouraged to participate and will have an opportunity to sign up to share their perspectives and ideas during the meeting.
For more information, visit the Tennessee Department of Education’s website, www.tn.gov/education-mp.html.