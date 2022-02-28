Education professionals statewide are learning more details about the proposed new funding formula for Tennessee K-12 schools unveiled on Thursday to state lawmakers.
The new formula developed over the past four months is intended to replace Tennessee’s 30-year-old Basic Education Program (BEP) formula with what Gov. Bill Lee and Education Commissioner Dr. Penny Schwinn call a student-based funding approach. The BEP allocates state funding to school systems based on enrollment and has been criticized as complicated and outdated.
School system directors and superintendents as well as lawmakers anticipate more details, including funding estimates, soon, but the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement (TISA) act unveiled on Thursday aims to establish a base funding amount per student of $6,860. That amount can be added to based on specific individual student needs or weights, such as higher transportation costs for students in rural districts or support for students with learning disabilities and economically disadvantaged students, among other weights. Additionally “student-generated outcome” incentives would reward academically high-performing schools.
“A student-based funding formula for K-12 public education is a positive step for the state of Tennessee,” said Director of Greeneville City Schools Steve Starnes, who oversaw one of 18 subcommittees in the process of developing recommendations for the new formula. “I have appreciated the level of engagement and feedback that has taken place as we have looked at how best to meet the needs of Tennessee students, and I have valued the opportunity to serve as Chair of the School System Personnel Subcommittee and participate in this important process.”
Director of Greene County Schools David McLain briefly discussed the TISA in his report to the county school board on Thursday evening.
“I hope when we get our first estimate we will see some extra to offset this year being a hold harmless year and to get some assistance with some of the things we pay for with local dollars,” McLain said, referring to the statewide hold harmless measures put in place to protect school systems from losing funding amid the pandemic.
The BEP focuses on Average Daily Membership (ADM), or enrollment figures taken from specific times of the school year — months two, three, six and seven, McLain explained Thursday — so the hold harmless legislation prevented schools from funding loss as a greater number of parents than was typical before the pandemic opted to homeschool their children.
McLain has addressed this aspect of the BEP and the ensuing drops in state funding that have already occurred or that he has projected, many times publicly. He said based on this year’s figures, ADM in the district will be down 250 students.
Also during Thursday’s school board meeting, Chuckey-Doak High School Spanish Teacher Hillary Buckner, who currently represents 214 district teachers and administrative employees as the Greene County Education Association President, discussed initial reactions to the TISA.
Buckner shared that under the BEP currently the state contributes a little under $400 less per Greene County Schools student than the proposed base amount under TISA.
While the TISA theoretically would simply increase funding amounts per student, Buckner said she is “cautiously optimistic,” but expressed initial concern regarding how the formula could potentially assist the development of private charter schools and vouchers to send taxpayer funding to students attending them.
“My knee-jerk reaction is just to dive in and see how this new funding formula will work, and how the laws associated with it might work hand in hand with Gov. Lee and Dr. Schwinn’s push for public charter schools and vouchers. This could potentially touch our community,” Buckner told the board.
She said her organization and the state education association are watching the legislation closely.
“I will learn more about how the formula will affect us, but we may not truly know until April,” McLain said.
“I look forward to receiving more specific information of how this new formula will positively impact the students of Greeneville City Schools,” Starnes added.
If the TISA is approved, the new funding formula would take effect in the 2023-24 school year.
Funding for the 2022-23 school year will be through the BEP, but some funding under the TISA will be available for certain one-time expenses.