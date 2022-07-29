The playing field has changed since the last meeting of the Local Emergency Planning Committee.
Responding to natural disasters is the primary focus of the multi-agency group. The COVID-19 pandemic and other societal changes are now also on the table.
About 40 Greene County first responders, along with representatives of health care agencies and local industries, met for the first time in more than two years Tuesday at the Greeneville-Greene County Emergency & Rescue Squad building.
The LEPC last met in October 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic prevented the group from meeting until this week, said Heather Sipe, director of the Greeneville-Greene County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.
“We were trying to get things together, then COVID hit,” Sipe said. The emergency management office assisted with testing and vaccination efforts at the former Greene County Developmental Center when there was a shortage of volunteers. There have also been several extreme weather events in the last two years, including flooding caused by heavy rains.
Sipe said a revised hazard mitigation plan was established for Greene County, enabling it to qualify for state and federal grants. The first plan was finalized in 2007.
“It’s amazing to see all the changes from 2007 in our county that have changed (through) today,” Sipe said.
A tornado outbreak in April 2011 killed eight people in Greene County and injured dozens of others. Extensive flooding hit sections of the county in 2019 and 2020 following torrential rainfall. A severe drought in 2016 impacted all of East Tennessee, and contributed to destructive wildfires that damaged buildings in Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge and other sections of Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Emergency responders worked together in each of those instances. The events “changed how we respond and how we do things,” Sipe said.
“As you all know, we have to respond differently to the things that are happening,” Sipe said.
GUEST SPEAKER
Jennifer Ramcharan, an insurance education and outreach specialist at the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance, was guest speaker at the meeting.
She discussed how the state agency can help when filing claims related to natural disasters, and cautioned about not falling victim to scams relating to flood or tornado damage repairs.
“A lot of you are going to be in contact with the public,” Ramcharan said.
She suggested ways for homeowners to protect their property, including creating a home inventory or list of possessions, and making sure homeowners insurance coverage is updated after any additions are added to a house.
Flooding is the most common natural disaster in the U.S., according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“Most often, damages to your home due to a flood or an earthquake are not covered by your homeowners insurance policy,” Ramcharan said. Floodsmart.gov offers information about obtaining flood insurance.
“Tennessee has been hit hard as far as storms and floods,” Ramcharan said. “Unfortunately, a lot of those people did not have flood insurance or they were renting.”
After a natural disaster, Ramcharan recommended homeowners contact their insurance agency to file a claim “as soon as it is safe to do so.”
Warning the community about fraud after a disaster was also addressed.
“Unfortunately, a lot of con artists take advantage of people after there is severe weather,” Ramcharan said.
It’s not uncommon for unlicensed individuals to pose as contractors or law enforcement after weather-related events, Ramcharan said.
“Always request proof of licensure for your own verification purposes,” she said.
FEMA officials do not ask for fees, she added.
Ramcharan urged caution while hiring a contractor to do home repairs. The public can go to verify.tn.gov to make sure a contractor is properly licensed.
“Never pay more than one-third down before the work is completed,” she said.
For more information about preparing for weather disasters, visit tn.gov/commerce/disasters.html.
“Storms can happen any time to anyone,” Ramcharan told the group. “Please share this (information) with your community.”
4 DISASTER DECLARATIONS
Sipe said Greene County has had four federal disaster declarations because of weather-related events since 2003.
“The community and yourselves have ben through these events,” Sipe told LEPC members. “We’ve dealt with people who lost everything, and it can be hard.”
The flooding in early 2019 in Greene County damaged 214 roads, prompting a mountain of paperwork to get government funding to help fix them.
By early 2020, “We had roads that were 90 percent (repaired) that were re-damaged,” Sipe said. “It was very stressful to get through that process.”
Planning and working together in response to a disaster is vital, said Eric Kaltenmark, LEPC chairman.
One LEPC member agreed coordination among different agencies in Greene County is key.
“It’s very important to have everybody on the same page and working together to get the job done,” said Harold Williamson, chief of the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department.
“Multi-agency training together, that’s important. It helps make the job go smoother.”
Events across the country are reflected locally in the way first responders react, Sipe said.
“Even in our own community, we are looking at things differently and how we respond to things,” Sipe said.
The Local Emergency Planning Committee meets next in November.