Local, state and federal races brought out about 25% of registered voters in Greene County to express their choices for elected offices on all three levels for the August county general, federal and state primary, and three municipal elections.
A total of 9,636 votes were cast in the election that included municipal elections in Baileyton, Greeneville and Mosheim, according to unofficial totals from the Greene County Election Commission. That turnout of 24.6% was greater than the 2016 August election featuring similar races when 14% of registered voter in Greene County cast ballots.
Voting at polling places Thursday were 4,730 people while 3,495 ballots were cast during the early voting period and 1,411 were absentee. There are 39,103 registered voters in Greene County.
Locally, the only contested race was in the Baileyton municipal election for mayor. In that race, William “Kenny” Kerr defeated Bobby Stevens by a vote of 73 to 17. Longtime incumbent Tommy Casteel chose not to run for re-election.
Also on the ballot was the election of two aldermen positions with two candidates running. Steve Hall received 76 votes and Sherrie Ottinger’s complimentary votes totaled 66.
Two other municipal elections occurred Thursday in Greeneville and Mosheim. Both elections featured uncontested races.
In Greeneville, three seats on the town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen were on the ballot as well as two school board seats.
Mayor W.T. Daniels was reelected with 1,680 complimentary votes to his sixth term as mayor. Second Ward aldermen were elected with Scott Bullington gathering 619 votes and Tim Teague, 597.
Both aldermen were appointed in the past year to fill vacancies on the board. Bullington was appointed to the board last year after longtime Alderman Sarah Webster resigned due to moving outside the corporate limits into the county. Teague, who served as alderman from the 1st Ward from 1999 to 2003, was appointed earlier this year to fill a vacancy left when Jeff Taylor resigned after taking the position of president and chief executive officer of the Greene County Partnership.
Current chairwoman Cindy Luttrell was reelected to the Greeneville Board of Education to represent the 2nd Ward with 650 complimentary votes. She has served on the board since 2003. Crystal Hirschy, who was seeking her first elected office, will also be joining the board with 540 complimentary votes.
In Mosheim, Mayor Tommy Gregg was reelected with 233 complimentary votes. He was initially appointed mayor in 2013 when he was serving as alderman. Incumbent aldermen James Foshie in the 2nd Ward and Dave Long in the 1st were returned to their seats with complimentary votes of 221 and 224, respectively. Foshie has served for two years on the board and Long has served since 2011.
In the county general election, one countywide elected office was on the ballot — assessor of property. Incumbent Chuck Jeffers was not challenged for his position and was re-elected for his third term with 8,144 complimentary votes.
Two seats on the Greene County Board of Education were also on the ballot. Both featured uncontested races with the incumbents seeking reelection. Tommy Cobble returns to the board to represent Second District with a complimentary vote of 1,258. Current chairman Rick Tipton was reelected for from the 7th District with 904 votes. He has served on the board since 2013.
Similarly, the state primary featured incumbents running for re-election unopposed: state House of Representatives members David Hawk (R-5) and Jeremy Faison (R-11). Hawk represents most of Greene County in the legislature, while Faison’s district includes western parts of the county.
Hawk received 6,374 complimentary votes for his 10th term in the Tennessee General Assembly. Faison received 818 votes in seeking his sixth term.
FEDERAL PRIMARY
Hawk was also one of the many candidates vying for the Republican nomination for the House of Representatives from the 1st District. Current Congressman Phil Roe, a Republican, did not seek re-election.
While unofficial results from the counties making up the district indicate that Diana Harshbarger has won the nomination, Hawk received the most votes in the race in Greene County.
The Greeneville native received 2,865 votes in the race in Greene County. Harshbarger, a pharmacist from the Kingsport area, received the next highest tally of local votes in the race with 1,264 followed closely by Josh Gapp with 1,159 and Rusty Crowe with 1,019. The other Greene County resident in the race, Chuck Miller, received 18 votes.
Harshbarger will face Blair Walsingham, the only Democratic candidate still running for the seat. She received 508 votes in Greene County. Two Democratic candidates who withdrew from the race earlier including Greeneville resident Larry Smith were still on the ballot. Smith received 132 votes and Chris Rowe received 333.
A crowded field was also vying for the Republican nomination to run for U.S. Senate. Current Sen. Lamar Alexander announced last year he would not be seeking re-election.
Reflecting the state results, businessman and former Japan ambassador Bill Hagerty received the highest number of votes in Greene County. Hagerty received 4,176 votes while physician Manny Sethi received 2,974 locally. Placing third in the county was George Flinn with 234 votes.
Five people were on the ballot seeking the Democratic nomination and the Greene County results also reflected the race statewide with Marquita Bradshaw, an Memphis activist, receiving the most votes.
Bradshaw received 287 votes locally with Robin Kimbrough receiving 258 and James Mackler with 246.
Hawk’s and Faison’s state races will be on the ballot in November as will the U.S. House and Senate races and the presidential election.