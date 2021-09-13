Greene County firefighters were among hundreds of first responders and others who participated Saturday in the 2021 Tri-Cities Memorial Stair Climb at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Firefighters in full turnout gear scaled the steep steps at the Bristol race track in tribute to the New York City firefighters and others who answered the call of duty on Sept. 11, 2001, after aircraft slammed into the Twin Towers of The World Trade Center.
Nearly 3,000 people died in the terror attacks, including firefighters, police officers and other first responders who rushed into the burning Twin Towers and the Pentagon in Washington to rescue people trapped in the buildings.
More than 300 firefighters, first responders and members of the public scaled steps that are the equivalent of 110 stories, the height of the Twin Towers.
Organizers said the event is held annually to honor the memories of those who lost their lives attempting to save others. Saturday marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
Proceeds from the seventh annual Tri-Cities stair climb benefitted the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. Since the local event’s inception, more than $150,000 has been raised for the organization.