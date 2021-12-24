Compassion is a traditional element of the holiday season. A group of Greene County friends together on a recent hunting trip in northwest Tennessee were called upon to assist others in a completely unexpected way.
On the night of Dec. 10, Jordy Clark and his friends were in Obion County on an annual hunting trip. They had no way of knowing the lodge they were staying at near Reelfoot Lake State Park was in the path of powerful tornadoes that carved a path of destruction across eight states, resulting in numerous fatalities.
Clark, a member of the South Greene Volunteer Fire Department, was on the duck hunting trip with his father, Wayne Bowman, along with Ralph Reams, Kenneth Coleman, Scott Brooks, Nick Davis and Caleb Pitt.
They were staying at the Southshore Resort lodge in the small town of Samburg.
The men were returning from nearby Union City about 8:40 p.m. on the night of Dec. 10 when a tornado roared through.
“It actually jumped over (nearby) Highway 22 and it destroyed Samburg. When the lightning hit, we could see it,” Clark said. “It hit within about 100 yards of us. It was definitely roaring. It seemed like it took forever to get there and then it was gone in the blink of an eye.”
It didn’t take long for the men to act.
“Once the tornado passed, we said, ‘We got to help, we can’t just sit here.’ That’s what we’ve all done for multiple years,” Clark said.
The tornado narrowly bypassed the lodge the group was staying in and continued into residential areas.
“We took off to assist. We found the first officer (on scene) and we heard there were people trapped in houses and began pulling them from the debris,” Clark said.
Reams is a paramedic with Greene County-Greeneville EMS, as was Clark for 13 years. Bowman, Clark’s father, is also a longtime South Greene Volunteer Fire Department member. Coleman has prior military experience in Afghanistan. He and Brooks helped a man and three boys out of a damaged vehicle caught up in the tornado and moved them to a parking lot in a sheltered area.
“It literally picked it up and went into the storm,” Clark said.
Bowman, Pitt and Davis gave the shaken storm victims some clothing and calmed them, said Clark, who also has worked as a Greene County 911 dispatcher.
Clark, Reams and others rushed “to point zero of the devastation” in the darkness.
The men didn’t waste any time.
“We were pulling multiple people from houses and giving them first aid. It looked like bombs went off, just like an explosion went off,” Clark recalled. “We got there literally as the tornado was going through the field behind us.
“We got right to work.”
Clark said the men began hearing cries for help from shattered houses.
“We heard hollering and we just started pulling people out,” he said.
The tornado that first touched down in Arkansas and tore through Tennessee continued into Kentucky, where it destroyed a candle-making factory in the town of Mayfield, trapping more than 100 employees inside and killing nine workers. Fatalities in the eight-state Dec. 10-11 tornado outbreak total at least 80, with many more people injured. There were five fatalities in Tennessee, including four in Obion County and neighboring Lake County.
Clark and his friends have been going on annual duck hunting trips in the region for years, and never saw anything approaching the effect of the Dec. 10-11 storms. Clark likened the destruction to damage caused by the April 2011 tornado outbreak that struck areas of Greene County, killing eight.
“Ralph and I were involved in (the response) to the tornadoes in Greene County, so unfortunately, we had a little bit of experience with what to do,” he said.
Everyone would could pitched in to help after the tornado passed through Samburg.
“There were a lot of locals helping the fire department. They took the people they had and got to work. Me and Ralph already had two patients we bandaged up and handed off, then we went to get more,” Clark said. “We were going house to house with headlamps.”
The Greene County men worked into the night rescuing and treating injured victims of the storm.
“It was a little bit of everything. It was head trauma, wrist and skin tears and lacerations. It was pretty bad,” Clark said.
The men stayed on for several days to assist with recovery efforts as help flowed into the region. When daylight came on Dec. 11, “It was just total destruction, homes ripped from foundations, campers thrown hundreds of yards out, it was almost unbelievable,” Clark said.
“We’ve been hunting that lake for 11 years and we felt like that little town was like a second home. We felt like (assisting) was just the right thing to do,” he said.
After the men returned to Greene County, Clark was asked by the pastor of his church, Victory Church of God, to tell his story to the congregation. Among those in attendance was David Weems, South Greene Volunteer Fire Department chief and Greeneville fire marshal.
Weems noted the bond among first responders, no matter their location.
“It takes a special kind of person to be a first responder. They are the ones who run toward the danger, while everyone else is running away. Yes, I believe the desire to help others is ingrained in one’s DNA,” Weems said. “It did not surprise me to hear of Jordy, Wayne and the others pausing their hunting trip to help those in need.
“We are blessed in Greene County to have wonderful first responders who are willing to answer the call for help wherever they may be,” Weems said.
Clark believes there may have been a larger purpose for the presence of the Greene County group on Dec. 10 in Samburg.
“We knew it had to be done. It was people needing help. It was the good Lord telling us we had to be there,” he said.