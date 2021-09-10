Sept. 11, 2001, is a date no American will ever forget.
The ultimate sacrifices of the first responders who rushed to the World Trade Center in New York and other sites of terror attacks remain silent testimony to heroism — 343 firefighters, 60 police officers and eight emergency medical technicians and paramedics numbered among the tragic toll of lives taken 20 years ago.
Local first responders this week reflected on 9/11 and its lasting impact on life in the U.S.
ALAN SHIPLEY
Alan Shipley, chief of the Greeneville Fire Department since 2015, has served in a variety of positions with the fire department over 30 years of service.
Shipley recalls 9/11 vividly.
“I believe this day is forever etched in my mind,” he said in an email.
Shipley was on duty that day at the 4-H Camp speaking to a group of children about fire safety when the plane hit the first Twin Tower.
“At first we thought it was just an accident. Then followed the second plane, and at this point I think no one could still comprehend it was a terrorist attack. Especially in New York City,” Shipley said.
“We were called back to the fire department because no one knew what was going to happen next. I remember being at Central Fire Hall with other firefighters watching the news as the tragic events continued to unfold. I believe everyone was in shock and disbelief,” he said.
“Our thoughts quickly turned to the first responders and the task that was in front of them. I remember firefighters discussing tactical solutions of how to reach the people trapped above and below the fire floors, but none were good,” Shipley said. “In our mind, we knew the outcome was not going to be good, but we were not prepared to see the towers come down, knowing how many first responders had entered the building and how many lives would be lost.”
“The sacrifice of the FDNY really came home to me when later on I saw actual footage of the firefighters, just before they made their way up the towers. The look in their eyes tells all, they knew some would not make it back down. But they went anyway,” he said.
The events of 9/11 and the sacrifices of first responders remind Shipley of a Biblical verse, John 15:13.
“Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.”
“I do feel that the public was made aware of the job and sacrifice first responders make,” Shipley said in the time since 9/11.
STEVE BURNS
Steve Burns, whose long career with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department included 16 years as sheriff, was serving in that position on 9/11.
Burns said that he was at the Towne Square Shopping Center speaking with several friends when he received a call about the first plane hitting the World Trade Center.
As Burns made his way back to the Sheriff’s Department office, the second plane hit.
“I went straight back to the office and tried to find a TV we could watch,” Burns said. “I remember vividly the way we conducted business from that point changed immediately.”
Burns represented sheriffs from eight Northeast Tennessee counties in a subsequent meeting with Homeland Security officials creating guidelines for the state.
“We no longer worried about county lines and jurisdictions. We were all in it together,” Burns said.
Burns and other law enforcement officials worked to identify potential “hard targets” in the area that could be subject to a terror attack. Infrastructure like dams, federal buildings and industrial sites were identified.
“We were concerned someone might drive a semi truck into (a) facility,” he said. “The additional responsibility came that day immediately. It’s one of those moments in life I’ll never forget.”
The same attention to domestic security continues today.
“(9/11) enhanced our focus and made it more of a reality. It immediately increased the responsibilities we had. We became more homeland security-oriented,” Burns said.
Cooperation among all law enforcement agencies and first responders was stressed.
“Police, fire, EMA, we just formed a committee and we started working more closely together and looked after each other,” he said.
Law enforcement became more conscious of what was going on in neighboring areas and jurisdictions after 9/11, Burns said.
“It changed that very day. It changed our alert status,” Burns said. “There’s an old saying (that) we can’t afford to make one mistake. They can afford to make all they want, but we can’t make one.”
The focus of deputies on patrol expanded to be more alert for anything unusual or suspicious in appearance.
“Anything that just looked out of place and just be more alert and aware of their surroundings,” Burns said.
“It was a life-changing moment. We all just felt an increased responsibility that was put upon us to make sure our community was safe.”
Burns said those who thought a rural area like Greene County may be low on a list or targets for terrorism were not looking at the big picture.
“You never know. The question is, what are they going to steal here and take somewhere else? I think (the attitude) of everybody on a state and local level was to catch another gear and try to do the very best we can.”
TERRY CANNON
Former Greeneville police Chief Terry Cannon was a captain in the department in 2001. Cannon, who served as police chief from 2008 until his retirement in 2018, is a 42-year law enforcement veteran, but never saw anything compared to what happened on 9/11.
Like millions of Americans, Cannon watched the horrific events unfold on television.
“I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t believe the plane hit the tower. Then the next one hit,” he said. “Just like everyone else, I was just stunned it could happen to the United States.”
Extra personnel were called in as first responders across the country decided how to respond to the terror attack on a local level.
“Everybody was just looking over their shoulder,” Cannon said.
In the days and weeks after 9/11, Cannon said police and first responders made plans to work cooperatively.
“Really, what 9/11 brought us was a thing of mutual aid and cooperation (between) every agency. They passed laws to cover us with liability (in other jurisdictions) and if they wanted us, they had us,” he said.
Funding from federal and state homeland security sources provided law enforcement with vehicles and other equipment, depending on the needs of each department. Inter-agency communication improved.
“I liked the mutual aid part,” Cannon said.
As chief, Cannon oversaw homeland security aspects of police work that evolved and became more sophisticated in the years following 9/11. Police now have access to a national terrorism database they can access if need be during traffic stops.
Officers also had a heightened awareness to potentially sensitive areas identified in the city and county.
“If you stopped somebody who was taking pictures that didn’t look (right), you could enter it in that database,” he said.
Several officers who had served the military in Iraq and Afghanistan eventually joined the Greeneville Police Department, adding to the experienced core already on the force.
“They had a little bit of a different mentality,” Cannon said.
He said police appreciated the extra respect shown to them by the public. That continues today in the post-9/11 world, with its different realities and perceptions of what is possible.
“Before, nobody thought it could happen here,” Cannon said.
WESLEY HOLT
Sheriff Wesley Holt has worked in many first responder roles as a law enforcement officer, 911 dispatcher, member of the Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad and as chief of the St. James Volunteer Fire Department.
Twenty years ago, Holt recalled he had worked third shift as a deputy and had gone home the morning of Sept. 11.
Holt was awakened by his wife Michelle, now a detective sergeant with the sheriff’s department.
“Michelle came into the bedroom and woke me up after she saw it on the TV. After realizing it was a terrorist attack Sheriff Burns put us on heightened alert,” he said.
“Over the next several months, we were watching critical infrastructure such as the dam, power stations, and federal buildings. Since Delfasco was a subcontractor for the federal government, officers were stationed there on their days off to guard the plant,” Holt said.
Delfasco, Inc., a bomb-making firm on Scott Farm Road, operated in Greene County until about 2010.
“Seeing the loss of lives from our fellow brothers and sisters at the NYPD and NYFD was sad. Those officers and firefighters died doing what any officer or firefighter would do if faced with the same situation,” Holt said. “When you put your uniform on each day, you never know if you’re coming home. We are always the ones running toward danger.”
Holt has toured the 9/11 Memorial Museum in New York.
“It is such a somber place to visit knowing that you were standing on the ground where so many people lost their lives,” he said.
“9/11 brought our country together and people did have respect for first responders. People were more patriotic and wanted to see those who brought such great tragedy to our nation held accountable,” Holt said. “I am thankful to live in our state and county where our first responders are still recognized for the hard work they do each day keeping you safe.”
MIKE CRUM
On Sept. 18, 2001, one week after the 9/11 attacks, dozens of local firefighters, law enforcement officers, emergency medical personnel and rescue squad volunteers paid tribute to fellow first responders who died during a gathering in front of the Greene County Courthouse. Hundreds of people attended the 8:45 a.m. memorial, timed to coincide to the minute with the one-week anniversary of the attacks.
Among those who spoke was a young Greeneville police officer, Mike Crum, who at the time was president of the Davy Crockett Fraternal Order of Police chapter.
“Our smiles may have been taken away, but our spirits will thrive on,” Crum said in opening the ceremony. He said the ceremony was being held in memory of those first responders who had made “the ultimate sacrifice” on 9/11 while trying to save others.
Memories of the 9/11 attacks remain strikingly clear 20 years later for Crum, now Greeneville assistant police chief.
“One thing that I keep replaying in my mind is why did I not really grasp that the second plane had the significance that it did. But I’ve come to realize that on Sept 10, 2001, (the belief was) there was no way that the U.S. was susceptible to a terrorist attack such as this,” Crum said.
“I understood that the two jets were highjacked, but terrorists? We didn’t really have a well-defined meaning of domestic terrorism in 2001,” he said.
Crum said it may now sound naive, but at the time, the general thought was, “There is no way anything like this could ever happen here.”
Crum summarized the mood of fellow Greeneville Police Department officers on Sept. 11, 2001.
“Much disbelief, concern, fear, (and) anger which quickly turns into a level of alertness we had never experienced,” he said.
Crum paid attention to the coverage as the 20th anniversary of 9/11 approached.
“Twenty years later, I’m reminded that it’s still an emotional tragedy as I’ve watched the TV documentaries and specials this week. I’ve got a book that documents the details of 9/11 that was given to me the following year,” he said. “I read it intently up to the first picture of someone jumping from the (Twin Towers) for their life. I shut the book and have not reopened it.
“I cannot imagine the thoughts and memories of the first responders that had to witness and hear those poor people. So desperate that jumping from that high, posing a better hope of life than to wait,” he said. Crum agreed that all aspects of police work were impacted by the events of 9/11.
“It changed everything. I remember walking into dispatch the next night and propping open the door to dispatch for anyone to enter, which was our practice on Sept 10,” he said. “(Late) retired chief, (then-)Maj. Mack Jones, kicked the door stop out and gave me the look. I really didn’t understand why at that point. This was Greeneville (and) only people who need help come here. We had to keep the door open. How else would the media be able to read our reports? That’s just one example as our training has gained intensity in this area, but I don’t want to give any specifics about those details,” Crum said.
Crum is also appreciative of the respect shown to law enforcement and other first responders who put their lives on the line since 9/11.
“Well, we’ve got to keep in mind that our community has always given us a tremendous amount of respect and appreciation. I think as time has passed, there is a more defined approach to their respect. We get more cards, visits and food now than in the past years,” he said.
Crum offered a perspective on the younger generation’s take on 9/11. Anyone under about age 25 can’t know how different many aspects of life prior to that date were.
Members of an older generation will always remember where they were the day in 1963 President John F. Kennedy was assassinated. They remember elders telling them it was similar in 1941 when Pearl Harbor was attacked.
Sept. 11, 2001, has assumed a similar mantle in national infamy.
“My son, 25 now, was in kindergarten on 9/11. He once told me, ‘We didn’t have any idea what was going on. We knew it was something bad. The teachers were all standing around the TVs crying,’” Crum said. “(He said) I don’t think anyone in our class spoke a word that day. We knew that whatever had happened had caused our teachers to act in a way that we had never seen before. It was scary. We just sat there and did our work.”