Due to pending inclement weather, the county offices at the Greene County Courthouse and Greene County Annex will be closing at 1 pm Thursday, county officials announced.
The Greene County Election Commission announced its offices on CCU Boulevard will also close at 1 p.m.
The Greene County Health Department on West Church Street will also close at 1 p.m.
Both local school systems previously announced early dismissals for students.
The National Weather Service forecast says rain in the early afternoon will turn to snow around 4 p.m. Drivers are urged to be cautious on roads expected to become slick.