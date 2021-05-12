Greene County municipal representatives will meet soon to determine a workable funding formula to keep county 911 Dispatch viable.
Members of the county 911 Board of Directors agree that 21 full-time dispatchers are needed to handle the volume of calls and meet staffing needs.
The current budget funds 16 full-time dispatchers. A means of paying for the additional five employees will be the topic of a meeting that will include representatives of the 911 board, Greene County, the Town of Greeneville and the other three contributors to 911 — Baileyton, Mosheim and Tusculum.
With the 2021-22 budget year beginning on July 1, time is running short, 911 Director Jerry Bird said Tuesday.
“We will get a meeting set up with all the players involved and hash out how it’s going to be funded,” Bird said.
It will cost an estimated $275,000 to add five full-time dispatchers. Salaries not including benefits for 21 dispatchers would total about $800,000, Bird said.
Some city officials and the state say a population-based formula for funding 911 Dispatch is the most accurate way to figure what a fair share is for local municipalities. County officials have discussed a call-volume formula based on where 911 calls originate.
In recent years, the county has allocated $120,000 in funding for Greene County 911 operations. The Town of Greeneville has contributed $40,000 annually.
Greene County 911 receives significant revenue from the state 911 surcharge fee, along with the local contributions.
Additional funding is needed from each governmental body as 2021-22 budgets are finalized. The meeting will be held before the 911 Board of Directors next meets in June.
“They want it done soon, especially because of the budget process with the county and the cities and the municipalities,” Bird said. “The funding for 21 (dispatchers) is what we’re looking at. They will sit down and try and find a fair and equitable way to do the funding.”
Part-time dispatchers, including off-duty police officers, have helped fill the gap in the current 16-dispatcher setup. Board members have said a long-term solution is needed to ensure all shifts are adequately staffed. Only having 16 full-time dispatchers does not allow for factors like sickness, family emergencies and vacation time, Bird said.
Until recently, a Greeneville police officer and a Greene County sheriff’s deputy were stationed at 911 as dispatchers familiarized themselves with taking law enforcement-related calls. The central dispatch concept “is progressing on schedule,” Bird said.
“It’s going fine. If we can just get the personnel to handle the (calls), we’ll be doing pretty good,” he said.
The 911 Board did not formally adjourn its meeting Tuesday. It will re-adjourn when the meeting with municipal representatives convenes.