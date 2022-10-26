More than 100 people gathered on the terrace of the General Morgan Inn on Tuesday evening for the Greene County Partnership's industry appreciation reception. The event made its return for the first time in two years.
Sun Photo By Spencer Morrell
Greene County Partnership President Jeff Taylor thanked local industry representatives for supporting Greene County during the event.
The Greene County Partnership hosted its local Industry Appreciation Reception on Tuesday night at the General Morgan Inn.
This year's reception marked the return of the event after a two-year hiatus. The event, usually held on a yearly basis, was not held in 2020 or 2021 due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 100 people attended the event on the terrace of the General Morgan Inn, including representatives from local industries and local and state government officials.
Greene County Partnership President Jeff Taylor spoke briefly to those attending the reception, and thanked them for attending the event.
"This is the first night in two years we have been able to hold this event. It is such an important event to show our appreciation for our local industries and what they contribute to our community. This night is your night," Taylor said. "Thank you very much for what you do for our community."
According to statistics provided by the Greene County Partnership, the Greene County labor force is made up of 28,818 individuals. Of that number, 5,784 are in manufacturing, 2,243 are in transportation and warehousing, and 3,194 are in health care and social assistance.
According to the Partnership, around 1,300 people leave the county to work in another county, and the county's current unemployment rate is about 4.7%.
"Obviously we have had a lot of people move into town recently. We have had a lot of expansion and a lot of growth, and it's good to see that. We are continuing to work on workforce development. The number one reason people stay home is child care. We are collaborating with First Tennessee Development District and Ballad Health, as well, to find solutions," Taylor said.
Taylor noted that eight new manufacturing industries were a part of the reception and the community.
Taylor was happy to see the event return and have so many local industry representatives gathered in one place.
"It was wonderful to see over 100 people here to celebrate local industry. We had representatives from longstanding industries to industries that are new to the community. It is important to have an event like this to show our appreciation for our local industries, celebrate their past contributions to the community and celebrate the bright future of industry here. They are all here to support the Greene County community and help our community prosper," Taylor said.