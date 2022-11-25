Greene County’s Isaiah 117 House, the Tennessee-based organization that cares for children awaiting foster placement, marked three years of caring for kids locally this week.
Wednesday marked the three year anniversary of the organization opening the doors on West Main Street.
Isaiah 117 House is a nonprofit organization that provides physical and emotional support in a safe and loving home for children awaiting foster care placement.
Greene County Isaiah House program coordinator Gwyn Southerland said the local house officially opened on the day before Thanksgiving in 2019 and welcomed its first child on the Monday after Thanksgiving.
Southerland has held the position of program coordinator since the house opened.
“When we opened our doors, I really didn’t know what to expect. I can say that we have seen over 700 children since we opened our doors in 2019. The house has certainly fulfilled its mission and continues to do so everyday,” Southerland said.
Southerland said that Isaiah House’s mission of “loving of kids” helps it make an impact on children going into the foster care system.
“Children come to us, and it is a much easier transition when they can come to a home that is full of volunteers that can care for them and their needs and love on them versus a Department of Children’s Services office that has none of that. It is changing the way that the foster care journey begins for kids,” Southerland said.
For Southerland, the most impactful part of the house is being there for children when they need them.
“I think the most important part that the Isaiah House does for children is to be there for them. To give them a smile and just be there for them one on one. Being there with them and giving them that one on one time is so important. We read to them and play with them and they’ll sit on our laps. That one on one time makes all the difference in the world,” Southerland said. “It just changes the attitude of the children. They leave here clean with a smile and new clothes and a brand new backpack full of school supplies and things.”
A shortage of foster families and mental illness and behavioral issues are issues the house has faced over the last three years. However at the Isaiah House, each challenge is met with love.
“We have kids that are waiting in limbo on placement, and that is one of the dilemmas is that we just need more good foster families. Sometimes it seems like our volunteers need to have all kinds of training just to care for the kids at the house. Mental illness is very prevalent. It is right in front of us all the time. We see kids of all ages that are having behavioral and mental issues,” Southerland said. “We are just thankful that we can be there for them no matter what their issues are. Where they come from does not have to define them. We help them understand that they can make a life that is better than where they came from. There are many challenges, but we are there to walk with them and try to make things better.”
Above all else, Southerland is thankful for the volunteers who make the house run and for all the support the house has received from the Greene County community.
“It takes a village to run this house. We have so many volunteers that help us care for the kids. We have a great leadership team that stands by me every day. We continually have people that bring us things, partner with us, donate money and fulfill our monthly needs list. The local churches do so much for us,” Southerland said. “Greene County just continues to step up to the plate, and it is amazing to watch this happen on a daily basis. It is just amazing, and we are so thankful. We could not walk this journey without everyone in the community supporting us.”
Southerland said the Isaiah House is only just beginning in its mission to serve children and that the house will continue to do so for years to come.
“We are going to continue to love on kids. That’s our mission and that’s our ministry. We never know who is coming, but we have the volunteer staff that is going to take care of them. We are going to keep loving on kids in the next three years just like we have the past three years,” Southerland said.
Uncommon Collective will be holding a toy drive 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday for the Isaiah House. Southerland considers events such events as important exposure for the house.
“We love to get out in the community and let people know that we are still here and that we still need support,” Southerland said.
After three years, Southerland is thankful for the support the house has received, and she believes it will continue on.
“I want the volunteers and all of Greene County to know how thankful I personally am for them. It makes my job as program coordinator a lot easier,” Southerland said, “I just want Greene County to know how thankful we are for all they do for us on a daily basis. They give their time, money, love and prayers. All of that is meaningful.”